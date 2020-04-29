The University of Miami professor was reportedly fired after students viewed flagged pornography on his computer during the zoom lecture

Roommates, I need your thoughts on this. A professor at the University of Miami was reportedly fired after a viral TikTok video made by one of his students pointed to a pornography marker on his computer.

Professor John Peng Zhang was sharing his computer screen with his Zoom business class during a lecture when students in his class saw a bookmark on their browser titled "busty college girl," according to Insider.

One of the first students to see the marker called it over the live microphone, and the rest of the class took notice and began taking screenshots and sharing it on social media.

A TikTok from one of his students who posted marker screenshots went viral, and Zhang never returned to class. The video garnered more than 800,000 views in just a few hours, according to the university newspaper, The Miami Hurricane.

Jesse Lieberman, the author of The Hurricane Story, reported that Zhang addressed the issue with his class at the next meeting.

"I don't know how it happened," he said, according to Lieberman. "I didn't see it, I'm pretty sure everyone did … My apologies to the class."

The professor's name has been removed from the university's website and other professors have been replacing his classes, according to The Miami Hurricane.

Some students told the newspaper that they were not happy because they were never given an explanation about what happened to their teacher and that other teachers with different teaching styles were assigned to their classes so late in the semester.

The University of Miami made the following statement to the document:

“The University of Miami aggressively investigates all complaints of inappropriate behavior or sexual harassment. After receiving a complaint through the University's Ethics Hotline, the incident was investigated by the Office of the Chancellor, the Title IX investigator and the Miami Herbert Business School. "

This can serve as a warning for the next time you have to share your screen in a professional environment.

