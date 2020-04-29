The stars of & # 39; Teen Mom & # 39; Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge offer their first look at the newborn girl

Instagram

Officially presenting their bundle of joy to the world, the reality TV star couple revealed what name they had chosen for the boy who was born after 22 hours of labor amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge finally introduced her newborn baby to the world. A week after receiving the bundle of joy, the "Teenage mother The OG Stars "gave fans and followers a first look at their daughter, and revealed the name they had chosen for her.

On Tuesday, April 28, Cory used her Instagram account to offer details about her baby. "I want to welcome all of you to Mila Mae Wharton," he announced, adding that the girl weighed 9 pounds 5 ounces at the time of her birth on Wednesday, April 22.

Noting that Taylor had to spend 22 hours of work before they could meet Mila, Cory praised his partner for making him understand "how strong he is and how strong women really are." He added: "Now I am surrounded by all the QUEENS. I am very blessed to be in this position."

Cory also expressed his gratitude for having been "allowed in the room" to cut the umbilical cord amid the coronavirus pandemic. Then she went on to share her enthusiasm for her daughter with her ex-partner. Cheyenne FloydRyder, "to become an older sister and I know she is going to do a great job and that she already loves Mila, you have no idea"

Before assuring fans that he and his family were "safe at home" and that he had a "healthy queen," Cory appreciated the support. "Finally, I just want to thank EVERYONE who has communicated and sent their positive messages and positive energy and prayed for us." he said. "Or and just a side note. I MAKE SOME PRETTY BABIES!"

Taylor herself has also fallen in love with Mila through her own Instagram post. "Welcome to this crazy world, girl," he wrote. "I can't even express in words how much I love you. After 9 months of carrying her, 22 hours of labor, 45 minutes of pushing, hearing her cry for the first time and the doctors who put her in my arms were the happiest I've been in my whole life ".

In his long message, the television personality praised Corey for giving him an amazing "support system." She also texted her baby, "Mila, I love you with every inch of my body. I'm excited writing this because you can't express a feeling like this in words. My best friend forever. My burly little Butt. I can suffocate you with kisses for the rest of your life. "