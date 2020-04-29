The star of & # 39; RHOP & # 39; Robyn Dixon in Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard & # 39; s Fight: It & # 39; s One-Sided Attack

Instagram

During a joint Instagram Live session with co-star Gizelle Bryant, Robyn talks about the infamous fight between Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard, resulting in Monique being charged with second-degree assault.

Season 5 of "The real housewives of Potomac"may be postponed, but Bravo star Robyn Dixon It offers fans a taste of the drama viewers can expect in the new season. During a joint Instagram Live session with co-star Gizelle Bryantthe two argued Monique samuels and Candiace DillardThe infamous fight.

"The season was- was this a fun season? Did we have fun? I feel like we had a lot of fun, I think. It was a mess! A lot happened, you guys!" Gizelle said during the live broadcast.

"It was going a lot. Like, way more than there was in the trailer. That's the crazy part!" Robyn replied. He later said, "I think the attack, I'm not even going to call it a fight, because it was one-sided. I think the attack took over. Like, that was what everyone focused on in the trailer. But one happened long before, then … I think the whole season will be entertaining … ".

Robyn did not mention names, but it was very likely that she was talking about the physical fight involving Monique and Candiace. The assault resulted in Monique being charged with second-degree assault by the Montgomery County District Court in Maryland for attacking Candiace.

Candiance reportedly filed a complaint against the 36-year-old star with the Montgomery County District Court Commissioner in Maryland on November 7, 2019. Monique is scheduled to appear in court on December 23 and if a judge agrees that there is probable cause in At the hearing, the wife of NFL star Chris Samuels could face jail. If convicted, you can be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $ 2,500.

The physical altercation between Monique and Candiace took place during the filming of the next season 5 when the housewives were in a vineyard while drinking wine. The two, who have been fighting for years, then had an argument and things soon turned into a physical fight.

"Candiace allegedly threw a drink in Monique's face and then Monique & # 39; drugged her & # 39; & # 39;", said a person close to the Bravo reality show. "Monique & # 39; boxed & # 39; Candiace and Candiace was NOT ready. And Monique also took out her tissue."

Candiace was said to have been injured after the fight, asking the producers to call the police. When authorities arrived at the scene, she told them she planned to press charges against Monique for assault. Although it was not known what injuries Candiace suffered from the fight, the report indicated that he requested medical assistance that he later received.