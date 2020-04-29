The San Francisco Symphony cancels the concerts; Employees and musicians receive 25 percent pay cut – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The San Francisco Symphony announced on Wednesday the cancellation of all remaining concerts in the 2019-20 season and also its summer series in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

In light of the cancellations, authorities said, members of the orchestra, choir and actors have agreed to reduce their wages by an average of 25% during the period from April 19 to September 5.

Retired music director Michael Tilson Thomas will also receive no compensation for the canceled concerts.

The symphony faces over $ 13 million in lost revenue and $ 5.4 million in net loss due to the cancellation of 64 performances, including the rest of the Orchestral series, Great Performers Series, Summer with the Symphony, and movie concerts and the cancellation of three week-long tour to Carnegie Hall and Europe.

The 2019-20 season also marks the conclusion of Tilson Thomas' 25th birthday as music director.

"Our top priority since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic has been caring for people who are the family of the San Francisco Symphony," says San Francisco Symphony CEO Mark C. Hanson. "Realizing that it may be many months before we are allowed to resume normal concert activity, we are working together to implement a shared sacrifice plan that attempts to balance individual and institutional needs."

Tilson Thomas was saddened to complete his final season at the helm.

"We would have been doing essential works in which we have developed our special sound, style and collaboration," said Tilson Thomas in a prepared statement. “It would have been a pleasure to share our innovative tradition with our audience and to savor once again how much we have grown together over the past 25 years. I look forward to making music together in the future in my new role as Music Director Laureate. "

In response to today's global environment with audiences seeking meaningful ways to connect with music and each other from home, the symphony has begun to shift focus and is moving resources toward creating new curated content and online experiences. An upcoming 25-day digital celebration of Tilson Thomas' 25-year tenure with the symphony will be included.