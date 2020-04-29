The saints confirm a one-year contract for Jameis Winston

The New Orleans Saints agreed to a one-year deal with quarterback Jameis Winston, it was confirmed Tuesday.

Winston, 26, was an unrestricted free agent after five mixed seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to begin his NFL career.

Winston, the first overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, struck a deal with the Saints, where he will compete with Taysom Hill behind Drew Brees.

Winston made 72 appearances for the Buccaneers, starting 70, completing 61.3 percent of his passes and throwing 121 touchdowns and 88 interceptions.

He threw for a personal record of 5,109 yards last season, including 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions.

The Buccaneers have signed six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady of the NFL with the New England Patriots.