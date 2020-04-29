The heavily edited "Tiger King" is not enough to charge Carole Baskin with murder

Instagram

Amanda Knox urges people not to rush their trial of Carole Baskin based on what they saw in & # 39; Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness & # 39 ;, as she believes there is insufficient evidence to charge her with murder.

Amanda Knox has urged fans to leave "Tiger king"star Carole Baskin "spends the day in court" amid accusations that she played a role in her husband's disappearance Don lewis.

Knox, who between 2007 and 2015 spent almost four years behind bars in Italy and eight years on trial for the murder of his British roommate Meredith Kercher, only to be finally acquitted, he wrote an op-ed for the Crime Story website, titled, "Amanda Knox on Tiger King: The Rush to Judgment of Carole Baskin"

After watching the hit Netflix show, "Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness"which follows the exploits of the prolific tiger breeder Exotic Joe, who is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for conspiring to kill animal rights activist Baskin and other wildlife violations, Knox said the show showed "insufficient evidence" that Baskin was involved in the disappearance. , after suggestive scenes that sparked internet speculation that she allegedly murdered him.

"I came out of the docuseries feeling the same way about these people," he continued. "It certainly seems that Carole Baskin intervened in her husband's disappearance. Police report that this altered power, the way she laughs … how could she not be guilty?"

However, he went on to question the filmmakers' intentions and whether they were honest with their interviewees about the film and the story progression, as it was filmed over the course of five years.

"I commend the filmmakers for how they were able to show the complex humanity behind Joe Exotic's cartoonish personality," he wrote. "That requires empathy and skillful storytelling. But they didn't extend that treatment to Carole Baskin."

In a previous interview with The Wrap, Baskin alleged that she was led to believe that the film would be similar to "Black fish"- the documentary that sheds light on alleged abuses taking place at SeaWorld – and Knox suggested that the heavily edited show was not enough to charge someone with murder.

"But let's be careful with the urge to think that we know all the facts and are qualified to pass judgment because we sit in our pajamas, drinking the day and tweeting during quarantine, while sharing a docuseries on Netflix," he concluded.