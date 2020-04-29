The Governor of Kentucky publicly apologizes for falsely accusing a man named Tupac Shakur of Trolling.

Andy Beshear initially criticized a 46-year-old man whose name is the same as the rapper who died at a press conference earlier this week for allegedly faking his unemployment claims.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear publicly apologized to a man who has the same name as the rapper. Tupac ShakurIt is for false accusation. At a press conference, Beshear admitted to falsely accusing the man of falsifying his unemployment claims.

"We had someone apply for Tupac Shakur unemployment here in Kentucky," Beshear said during his press conference on Monday, April 27. "That person probably thought they were being funny, they probably did, except for the fact that because of them, we have to go through many other claims."

"A person who thinks they were funny, using someone else's identity, will make tens of thousands … of other people wait," he added.

However, the man is not a joker or trying to be funny. According to the Lexington Herald Reader, the 46-year-old man is a cook who was fired when his restaurants closed amid the Coronavirus crisis. "I have been struggling for the past month trying to figure out how to pay the bill," said Shakur, who filed for unemployment insurance on March 13. "I'm hurt, I'm really embarrassed and I'm shocked. You need to apologize. That's my name."

Beshear apologized to him later on Tuesday. "I owe someone an apology tonight," he said at a press conference. "I spent a little time last night talking about fraudulent claims holding us. I mentioned a person who had filed on behalf of Tupac Shakur."

"I didn't know, and it's my fault, that we have a Kentuckian named Malik and named Tupac Shakur," Beshear explained. "I spoke to him on the phone today. I apologized. I told him how it happened, but he was my owner. It's my fault."

"It was kind," Beshear continued. "I said I was sorry if I embarrassed him or caused him the attention he didn't want. He was very kind, he ended the call 'God bless you' and we will make sure we resolve his claim." Concluding his speech, Beshear said, "Malik, thanks for being so nice, and again, I'm sorry."

Meanwhile, Beshear spokesman Sebastian Kitchen revealed to the Courier-Journal in a statement that the state's Office of Unemployment Insurance is working on Shakur's application.