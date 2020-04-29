The Ge The Gentle Touch ’star was 83 years old – Up News Info

Jill Gascoine, the English actress who played detective inspector Maggie Forbes in the British series The gentle touch, has died at the age of 83 years.

The actresses' son confirmed the news on Facebook in a post where he said that she had been suffering from Alzheimer's for 10 years. "Today was a grateful release," she wrote, "the family is very well and relieved that they are no longer suffering."

Gascoine is survived by two children and her husband, actor Alfred Molina, whom she married in 1986.

The actress played the role of Detective Inspector Forbes during 56 episodes of The gentle touch In the early 1980s, it was the first British television drama centered on a female police officer. She reprized the role for the spin-off series. C.A.T.S. Eyes in 1985-87.

Her television work also saw roles in shows including Z-Cars, General Hospital, Roost's homeand, after moving to Los Angeles, the American series North exposure and Touched by an angel. On the side of the film, she appeared in King of the wind alongside Richard Harris and Glenda Jackson, and comedy BASEketball.

Her son added that a memorial would not be held for "a good time" due to the current pandemic, but that services would be organized in London and Los Angeles at a later date.

“She was a wonderful human and a spirit of truth and absolute and unconditional love. There was no other. I am happy that she has moved on. Please raise a glass. Be kind and love deeply! He wrote.