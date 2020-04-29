The future of going to an art or science museum after the coronavirus

Like many institutions and companies, Colorado's more than 300 museums also face a vague and uncertain future when they reopen. However, like many people and businesses, these places are finding new ways to connect in the now and plan when things will start again.

"For us, one of the real discoveries of requests to stay home has been the relative ease with which we can deliver a variety of content to our audience's home devices, and the willingness of the audience to participate in programming on line, "said Dean Sobel. , founding director of the Clyfford Still Museum. "This has included the two new live shows, but also, I think, very good content that we created several years ago that we considered 'archived', but that we now see as highly relevant in this new world."

Art, history, artifacts, and other museums of all sizes across the state have suffered, both from loss of ticket revenue and from money they earn organizing events and renting spaces. Museums in Colorado have a total economic impact of $ 1.08 billion, and create more than 16,000 jobs. Before the closings, the Denver Museum of Nature and Science received around 3,300 visitors per day. Now, the only funds come from memberships, donations, and any state money awarded, a scenario reflected by many other museums.

Institutions also need to see how to keep the public engaged with them while locked up. DMNS officials said online traffic to their education page increased approximately 17-fold to more than 500 visits per week. Teachers are also looking for virtual content to share with their students.

One way the Clyfford Still Museum has remained relevant is by relaunching many of its past initiatives, such as online publications, a 360-degree virtual tour of the museum, and the online collection of more than 2,500 works of art.

"In addition to live and recorded virtual shows, our educational team continues to post home-based activities for families on our blog and create videos with additional educational content that includes writing activities and information about Still's work," said Sanya Andersen -Vie, the director of marketing and communications for the Clyfford Still Museum, added that the staff is also working with teachers to provide virtual material that educators can use. “The content has been exciting to watch and share. For example, we had someone submit a Still painting recreated in LEGO blocks. "

Not long ago, around 400,000 people flocked to the Denver Art Museum to see the famous exhibit "Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature," which closed just as the coronavirus started making noise in February. Tickets were timed, but hundreds still waited in line to fill the gallery space. When order lifts and museums are reopened to the public, it is doubtful that anything like a popular exhibition can occur, at least not in the same way and not for long.

"A great question to ask ourselves is how do we recognize fears and recreate experiences so that people feel safe and know that we have their health and safety in mind without constant reminder of the new reality," said Jessica Brunecky, Association president. from Colorado-Wyoming museums. But he added: "If we have to limit how many people enter the space and doors through timed lines or tickets, at what point is it profitable and at what point (the show and / or museum) is losing money?"

But not only the big shows can change. Museums are already looking for new and more permanent ways to bring their content, experience and education to the public. Until now, online programming, digital galleries, and virtual classes and seminars seem normal.

"We already work a lot outside the walls of our museum and directly in the community, but this moment forced us to imagine new ways to connect with people without sharing the same spaces," said Dawn DiPrince, director of operations for History Colorado, El Denver's premier state history museum. "We have staff across the state, and we quickly rely on our tools for telecollaboration."

To do this, History Colorado, funded by the state, created new online channels for youth and adult education, began a weekly recap and accelerated episodes of its podcasts. On the staff side, he reassigned guest services staff to support other departments, mobilized the philanthropy department in response to the federal CARES Act, and converted the Stephen H. Hart Research Center and the Office of Archeology and Historic Preservation into operations remote so you could still answer research questions. The museum also launched History in the Making, a comprehensive statewide collection initiative in partnership with dozens of schools, communities, and more than 40 newsrooms across the state. The museum is asking the people of Colorado to share their pandemic experience for future generations to understand.

"We moved from our powerful work and goals for person-to-person participation to an arena of person-to-person participation," DiPrince said. "Within a few days, our teams came together and created what we like to call magic museum magic."

But History Colorado is not just helping its Denver museum and all the branches it manages. Like many publicly oriented companies, it is also reaching out to the community. One way is to get the State Historical Fund team to work remotely to keep up with the 282 active grants, totaling about $ 24 million, something that helped the group distribute more than $ 650,000 in grant dollars to community projects across the state. At the El Pueblo History Museum in Pueblo, supplies were collected for the community's elders. The Fort Garland Museum in San Luis Valley is acting as a hub for college students who need a digital connection to attend online classes. The curatorship and archeology teams donated masks and gloves for the medical effort. In turn, the organization is also exploring ways to transform its Practical History program into emergency child care sites in different parts of the state.

"In these weeks of uncertainty, we have focused on three important elements: serving families with children at home, fulfilling our mission in Colorado history, and serving the people of Colorado," DiPrince said. "We believe that our mission and our museums are vital elements for a functional society, as our work builds an understanding of history that fosters a better present and a stronger future, and also enables people to make meaningful connections between their lives and the world in general. "

For some museums like the Colorado Railroad Museum, the order to stay home has attracted so many to its virtual doors that perhaps more people will come to its actual site once it reopens.

“People who are trapped at home have been contacting us with research questions and the like, model railroads are working on projects and need diagrams and paint to match the help of the Richardson Library archives, and families are reviewing & # 39; old things & # 39; and finding items that they think we might be interested in adding to the Museum's collection, ”said Paul Hammond, executive director of the Colorado Railroad Museum. "We have been pleasantly surprised to find a lot of support and interest."

This open-air museum has also added a cache of online resources including digital train tours, railroad menu and recipe ideas, and weekly stories and craft episodes to help engage younger train lovers. The hope, Hammond said, is that since the Railroad Museum is outdoors, it won't be too difficult to welcome guests with many safety precautions.

"In some ways, we may have an easier time in terms of meeting the physical distance requirements, but parts of what we do are not that simple," he said. "We have exhibition galleries and a small viewing space for the model railroad in our main depot building, and these provide some real challenges in terms of distance requirements. And one of our activities, train travel, is also something we are thinking a lot about. "

In general, when order lifts and museums can be reopened, they will not function the same as before the pandemic. At least, not for a while. But, many museum members believe that, over time, things will get closer to what we remember as normal, as long as we support the institutions through memberships, donations, shopping at the museum's stores, and maintain interest by visiting line and, when the time is right, going back to the physical spaces.

“Although it has probably never been more difficult to predict the future, one thing is for sure, when the people of Colorado decide that it is time to return to our museums, we will welcome them with a compelling outburst of the joy of civic activities and human connection. "DiPrince of History Colorado said." Of course, the reopening of our museums will focus first on the care and safety of our communities, but, with or without open museum doors, we will continue to maintain our relationships and connections with the people we we serve. "

