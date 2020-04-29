The first socially distant ultramarathon of the pandemic was bound to end in heartbreak

The last runner to know that Radek Brunner was disqualified from the pandemic's first virtual ultramarathon is likely Brunner himself. For 62 hours straight, Brunner had been broadcasting his attempt live, his treadmill lit by a single light bulb. But within seven minutes of what the final loop would be, Event organizers appeared on the video to explain with tears in their eyes that it was all over: Brunner was out. For at least one other half an hourBrunner, his laptop silent, kept running on his treadmill, either oblivious to what had happened or clinging to stubborn pride.

Quarantine Backyard Ultra was the challenge response to self-isolation and event cancellations worldwide. Anyone with a video camera and an Internet connection could participate simply by running down their dead end or city block and broadcasting the results live via Zoom. (A runner circled around his living room.) There would be no roaring crowd, no finished photos. The backyard race format, by design, deprives its participants of a sense of triumph. Final runner Mike Wardian, who completed 262.52 miles, survived longer than he earned to beat Brunner. In the end, both riders walked away without the sense of satisfaction their two-and-a-half-day rivalry deserved.

The first thing you should know about Quarantine Backyard Ultra is that it was born out of loss. "I've been training, probably diligently for the past five, six months," said elite running back Dave Proctor, who helped start the event. "Seeing it crumble and disappear due to the covid-19 disaster … it was heartbreaking." Proctor had been preparing for a second attempt at breaking the speed record for running across Canada, which he planned to complete 105 kilometers at a time for 67 days in a row. Postpone a feat of that magnitude for a year or more it's not trivial, as age begins to catch up with performance. His previous attempt in 2018 ended in the middle of the country in Winnipeg due to a back injury, and this now was a wash even before it started.

Shortly after suspending him, Proctor received a text message from his coaches, Travis and Ashley Schiller-Brown, who suggested a virtual career. "We probably plan everything in six hours," Proctor said. "From there, we sent out invitations to the best multi-day runners in the world and said, 'Hey, there are no other races in the world.'" This, along with the free entry, was more than enough to convince 2,700 challengers of varied ability to register. In Proctor's estimation, that makes Quarantine Backyard Ultra the second or third largest marathon ever.

"I think the hardest part of the race is restarting every time. No matter how strong you feel, those first steps feel like death. "

Ultramarathons already attract their share of weirdos, but the backyard format is weirder by several orders of magnitude. The ultra backyard was invented by the pseudonym Lazarus Lake (real name Gary Cantrell) whom Proctor described as a "chain smoky mountain of smoke." Lake is best known for creating and harboring ridiculous punishment Barkley career, which is only attempted by top-tier runners and for the past two years has still been No finalists. (Lake refused to participate in this story.) Where most marathons are continuous, runners at backyard events can, if they are fast enough, take breaks between 4,167-mile loops. At the beginning of each hour, another cycle begins, and it doesn't end until there is only one exhausted person left standing. As Lake said Outdoor magazine, "It's like a contest to get punched in the face."

With their short breaks and their focus on endurance rather than speed, marathons in the backyard give less experienced participants an advantage. "Even my mother ran the race and ran her longest race," Travis Schiller-Brown told me, saying her mother's two-lap, 13-kilometer attempt was a significant improvement on her previous best personal mark. But for elite runners, the sadistic backyard style adds additional hurdles, such as lack of sleep, and provides ample time to reflect on dropout. In the best-known ultra backyard, which takes place literally in Lake Backyard in Bell Buckle, Tennessee, it is even known to include "jeerleaders"That they urge runners to throw in the towel." It's a total mental curve, right? Because every time you walk in, you have a chance to quit and you don't know when it's going to end, "Wardian said." I think the hardest part of the race is restarting every time. No matter how strong you feel, those first few footsteps feel like death. "

It was barely two weeks between Proctor sending out invitations and the opening bell for Quarantine Backyard Ultra on April 4 before Introducing one of the largest ultramarathons in history, Schiller-Brown's only experience with racing management was an annual 5k race that coincided with Ashley's birthday. "The largest we've had is 40 people," said Ashley. Confined to his Calgary home, two weeks turned out to be enough time to hack some solutions.

“We had our little command center installed in our home. So we had four separate computers, each with each of Zoom's meetings, one with the elites and then the other three. I think they had five to eight hundred people on each of those Zoom calls, ”Travis explained. “And then we had those four computers running, we had two other computers to monitor things. And then Daniel Bowie, who did things as a race watch, also had four computers at home, each set up and called with the race watch also broadcasting to Zoom. ” Fortunately for them, the rules for backyards are relatively simple: You finish the cycle on time or you don't. "It doesn't even rank people as first place, second place, third place, fourth place. It's just when you're done, you have your number of loops," said Travis, who at least eliminated the impossible task of having to check times in a way. remote.

With that functional yet Byzantine setup, several thousand people around the world began accruing miles in a race for which none of them had trained. The aforementioned hall corridor retired around 10 hours. Proctor himself went through the first 31 loops, wearing what appeared to be a foam cowboy hat for most of them. (It's a real cowboy hat, he later assured me, saying, "It's my running hat.") Some stopped because they were tired or injured. As the days passed, others left simply to make prior commitments. Survivors ate, showered, or napped in 15-minute increments between completing their 4-plus mile run and the next bell.

Like Proctor, Wardian had planned to run across his own country this summer, and similarly had to postpone that attempt due to the pandemic. For years, he had successfully rejected attempts by fellow ultramarathon runner Maggie Guterl to push him to a backyard event. Now that he had finally collapsed, Guterl became the first in the elite power to drop. Wardian chose Following his course in his neighborhood in Arlington, Virginia, and pushing him soon became a group effort for his socially distant neighbors. "The whole neighborhood started helping. They got a big table and someone got a pop-up store and eventually someone put up a power line from their home," Wardian said of the makeshift help station that sprang up in her yard.

For the next 63 hours, she would wear two pairs of shoes without leaving home.

“The routine was that I would go in, try to eat something. Sit down, put more lube on it, ”Wardian said. A slight irritation can develop into a blister, and in an event of unknown length, a small injury can quickly develop at the end of the stroke. "It's just a matter of taking care of yourself. You don't know how long you're going to be out there. You can't exercise too much energy, and you can't fall too far behind in calories." Between laps during the day, ice was poured down the arms' sleeves to lower the internal temperature.

4,000 miles away, in Prague, Radek Brunner embarked not only on his first race in the backyard, but on his first virtual race of any kind. "I read it on (a) the Facebook page and it looks pretty crazy," Brunner, whose primary language is not English, wrote in an email. "Maybe, that right now it will be just a solution to compete against opponents." When Wardian took up his career outdoors, opening himself to changes in elevation and weather, Brunner spent his career battling the monotony of a treadmill, also encouraged by family members who also supplied him with food and fluids. And while most of the food he ate was purely to maintain his inhuman level of effort, "my wife makes scrambled eggs and cappuccino every morning and we had a little pause between laps for the family breakfast," he wrote. For the next 63 hours, she would wear two pairs of shoes without leaving home.

Behind the scenes, the Schiller-Browns were fighting their own battles. "As people dropped out of the race and got smaller and smaller, I would have to take those people, send them new links, and consolidate people into smaller and smaller calls," said Travis, a task that was done even further. Difficult because many of the brokers trusted Google Translate to find out if they had been moved to a new room. The length of the race created another problem for increasingly exhausted career managers. “Zoom meetings can only last 24 hours. So basically, we had to get everyone, while running, to drop the Zoom call. Then I had to restart the meeting. And then they would have to rejoin Zoom's call again, ”Travis said. "The top elites had to do that twice."

The transmission side of things was not smoother. Stream after stream was mysteriously banned on YouTube. "We have four YouTube channels and they all collapsed, and we don't know exactly why," Proctor said, speculating that "it seems we thought someone was playing background music." The Schiller-Browns think it may be less accidental. "Actually, we don't have community rape strikes (therefore) anymore, so we think there could have been trolls or someone, pointing things out as we went along," he said. After four erroneous bans, the Quarantine Backyard Ultra skeleton team moved things to Facebook Live. At that point, however, Brunner and Wardian were the only runners who were still in the race.

It is unclear whether runners, like Proctor, had been experiencing hallucinations.

It is difficult to dramatize the 16 hours that followed. Wardian overcame his biggest psychological hurdle at the 44-loop mark when his wife convinced him to quit smoking. It is unclear whether runners, like Proctor, had been experiencing hallucinations. When asked where his mind was after so much effort and repetition, all Brunner said to me was, “I don't know. I was flowing this race. Wardian also seemed to have the performance of his life. "I don't think I was in such a complete state of being where I was. I was doing what I was meant to do. Like, I felt really determined," he said. "It's silly because it's not like I'm saving people from something or doing something super important." But for me, it felt good. I felt like I could keep doing it forever. The crazy thing is, no matter how you try to find it, you really can't find it all the time. I've had it a couple of times in my career. "

At one point, Lake and his wife Sandra were taken to the stream to watch Wardian and Brunner go for miles after miles, just in time for the format to punch both runners.

The first part you already know: Radek Brunner was disqualified for not starting his 63rd cycle when the bell rang.

"When I looked at him, it looked like maybe he was out of the area, he was falling asleep on his feet," Proctor said. Wardian agreed that it could have been the delusion causing his opponent to forget. “Everyone knows it starts on time. No matter where, that time is anywhere in the world. So as long as you have a Timex or a normal watch on your phone or on your watch, if a minute has passed, it should be gone, "he said." So I don't know what happened. "Radek, for his part, claims that his broadcast had been delayed and, instead of risking putting words in his mouth, this is his unedited version:

I had all the time streamed from my laptop. And on the treadmill I had ipad and continued to stream there on FB. But in the final situation I had the volume muted on my laptop and on the screen I had Mike's broadcast. So I had my tablet on the treadmill and waiting for the bell to start for the next cycle. But in the FB transmission it was the delay. And I missed the regular start. I was there for a minute before I started walking and waiting. Bell starts the race but I'm still waiting for the bell on the ipad, because I can't hear it from the muted laptop. And then a guy from HQ Personal Peaks (named after Travis and Ashley's coaching company) called me up and said why don't I run. I said I wait to start. But after that, I saw that the time on ipad is delayed and the race started within a minute or two. I confirmed to him that my ipad transmission had been delayed and he said: ok go to the tape and finish this lap. After that we make a decision. But after that they tell me that I lost the beginning and I am disqualified. It was very sad for me. But I am a runner, he is a race director. And if he says it's about rules and there's no other way, I must agree with that.

"Radek, are you dumb? The bell just rang, ”says Travis in the second sequence in the loop that only Wardian had started. Silence. "It's been a full minute with no response. I think it's over," says Lake. When Travis announces that Brunner has been disqualified, a friend takes photos of Brunner's feeding, holding a small dog, apparently unable to hear the bad news. Brunner answers several phone calls over the next half hour, one of which seems to cause him enough distress to be visible, although his diet remains silent. "I hear you" are the only words Brunner says 45 minutes later, before race directors declare they are having trouble with the broadcast. A new one never begins. That is the first intestinal hit.

The second is arguably more cruel: the winner in an ultra backyard can only beat his last opponent by a loop. After two and a half exhausting days, this might seem like a blessing. For Wardian, who was a short distance from the backyard ultramarathon record of 68 loopsLosing Brunner meant missing a unique potential opportunity to break the record. "When he was (disqualified), Mike also finished the race. Only one runner cannot continue in the race, so he has no opportunity to attempt to break this record. I think it was very sad for me, but also for Mike, ”Brunner wrote. Wardian offered, at this time, to continue, but was told that it would not be possible. "I would prefer that it continue and that we continue to fight," he said. "I didn't mind winning. I just wanted to go far. And we went far. And it would have been even cooler to go a little further."

"This is how these races go. There's always some kind of heartbreak at the end. "

As a consequence, Lake's comments about the broadcast caused an uproar within the community. He was accused of making a bad decision and influencing the identical Schiller-Browns decision. A cryptic Facebook message He posted about half an hour after the race was over: "Maybe in the world of people who are absolutely sure they know the right answer, I'm the only one who's glad they're not in charge today," he said little to clarify. things, although Travis and Ashley have since stated that the decision was yours and only of them. “Because this was the first really big virtual race with that live stream component, we wanted to make sure we maintained the integrity of the virtual racing race format. Because if the first big virtual race gives things up, the community can't do these races in the future and it feels good, "said Travis." It was probably one of the hardest things I've ever had to do in my life, but We totally agree and support it (…) That is the way these races go. There's always some kind of heartbreak at the end. "

For Wardian, those 262.52 miles were the longest distance he has ever traveled in a sports career that dates back to his days in college. Last Sunday he turned 46, a year older than Brunner. Every year the damage adds up and the body cannot maintain the same levels of punishment. This race may be the farthest a runner travels in a race for the rest of their lives.

Anyone would be upset. We long for order and resolution, and we hope that the effort will be rewarded. But justice has nothing to do with it. Mike, Radek, and other elite athletes are already living proof that skill isn't fairly distributed – the ultra backyard could be a way to show that satisfaction isn't either.

"It never ends well. It might just end gracefully, "Travis and Ashley said in their first Send after the race ended. Wardian appeared on his Facebook page with a new recording of his victory speech three hours later. Her initial video thanking family, friends, viewers, and Radek never made it to the broadcast due to "one last glitch in the series."