The digital success of & # 39; Trolls World Tour & # 39; leads to ban on AMC theaters at Universal Films

AMC announces the decision after comments from NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell about the on-demand success of the animated film and what it means for the future of cinema.

AMC Theaters is severing ties with Universal Pictures in the wake of "Trolls World TourDigital success. As the studio celebrates the gross $ 100 million of the animated movie in premium VOD rentals since its April 10 release in North America, the world's largest film chain has decided not to play any of the studio movies from now on.

This move was fueled by comments from NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell on success at the request of "Trolls"And how it would affect the studio's strategy of releasing its films in the future post-coronavirus pandemic." The results of & # 39; Trolls World Tour & # 39; They have exceeded our expectations and demonstrated the feasibility of PVOD, "Shell told The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the numbers:" As soon as theaters reopen, we hope to release movies in both formats. "

Shell's statement did not go down well with AMC Theaters President and CEO Adam Aron, who called the comments unacceptable. In a letter to Universal Filmed Entertainment Group President Donna Langley wrote: "It is disappointing to us, but Jeff's comments regarding Universal's unilateral actions and intentions left us with no choice. Therefore, effectively, AMC will no longer play any Universal Movies at any of our theaters in the United States, Europe, or the Middle East. "

"This policy affects each and every universal film itself, it is effective today and when our cinemas reopen, and it is not a hollow or ill-considered threat," he continued, before giving a stern warning to other studios. who decide to do the same practice regarding the release of their films. Incidentally, this policy is not directed solely at Universal out of the game or to be punitive in any way, but also extends to any filmmaker who unilaterally abandons current window practices in the absence of bona fide negotiations between us, of so that they as a distributor and we as both the exhibitor benefit as neither of them is affected by such changes "

"Currently, with today's press comment, Universal is the only study that contemplates a complete change to the status quo. Therefore, this immediate communication in response," he concluded.

Universal has since responded to AMC's letter, saying Shell's comments were misinterpreted. "We absolutely believe in theatrical experience and have not made any statements to the contrary. As we said earlier, in the future, we hope to release future films directly to theaters, as well as PVOD when that distribution outlet makes sense," the studio said. he said in a statement. "We hope to have additional private conversations with our exhibition partners, but we are disappointed by this seemingly coordinated attempt by AMC and NATO to confuse our position and our actions."

He went on to explain, "Our goal in launching & # 39; Trolls: World Tour & # 39; on PVOD was to provide entertainment for people taking refuge at home, while movie theaters and other forms of external entertainment are not available. Based on the enthusiastic response to the movie, we think we made the right move. "

"Trolls World Tour" was originally planned to be released theatrically. But due to the current COVID-19 pandemic that made it impossible for now, Universal avoided theaters in favor of the movie's on-demand release.