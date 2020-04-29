The detective work of codependency

Below is an excerpt from Nina Renata Aron Good morning, destroyer of the souls of men, A memory about addiction, love and codependency.

He was particularly interested in leaving home for California. My parents were in the middle of a divorce and they had both married new partners. For my father, who lived in a small yellowish apartment with a floor mattress and fork, it was a rotating cast of local mothers. For my mother, it was Jim, a much younger man she met at work and with whom she suddenly seemed surprisingly in love. My younger sister, Anya, often wrapped up in marijuana smoke in her room, still pulled Ace straight. She came and went from friends' houses and field hockey practices with her thick athletic braid that came almost up to his waist, apparently, with his long legs and haunting Type-A aptitude for everything, somehow separate and above any family drama. My older sister, Lucia, had graduated from drug-fueled weekend raves, going through cocaine and heroin addiction, and I carried her secrets like a backpack full of body parts, guilty, angry and exhausted.

At home, as a teenager, I learned the codependency detective job, nurturing together with my parents crazed with fear the illusion that if we could get our hands on the evidence, we could somehow stop my sister, save her, discover truth. It had been that way for some years. Come in and see if you find something, my mother whispered conspiratorial every time Lucia was away or distracted, and I would go into my sister's room, sweaty and stealthy as special forces, to search her belongings and retrieve some evidence that things were as we thought they were, that We were not crazy. No, we were right. She would return minutes later with her needle exchange ID card, pill bottles, pieces of foil folded from the bottom of her purse, small plastic bags with printed skulls, with the ghostly residue of white powder. I dropped them like a loyal dog and they gave me the prize of my mother's love. As much as it bothered me, I felt more alive and treasured when they called me to do this important job, to be my mother's partner in solving the crime. I always got up to face the challenge of trying to discover and control my sister's life, invading her privacy. It felt like a fair search, a battle of light over darkness, of good against evil. Backed by heroin in one corner, we felt we had no choice. Tracking my sister's movements was what we should do or else we would lose her. Their survival turned into a kind of crooked victory that we boldly believed we had designed.

Lucia had always seemed too big for our people. She had a certain star quality, even as a child. He loved acting and the thrill of all his previous needs: rehearsing, yes, he did it with a similar approach to Fosse, but also cornering and orchestrating the energies of others, gathering an audience, dimming the lights, and pulling the curtain. a sheet. A native ringleader, she made programs for our plays in the living room, menus for our coffee on the kitchen table, and once the show started, it never broke the character. Can I get you something else or are you ready for the bill? I had asked our parents sincerely while cleaning the dishes in our imaginary restaurant while Anya and I were giggling. Maybe you would like to meet the chefs? They are sisters, you know.

While our grandmother napped one day, Lucia convinced us to get dressed and perform a strange funeral-style ritual by her bed, walking one by one to place jewelry and other household offerings on her sleeping body. He silently addressed Anya and me, waving to the bed and nodding as we placed a comb and bracelet on Nanny's gently rising and falling bosom. Lucia prided herself on forcing solemnity over a room, holding us as if under a spell. In the backyard, above the picnic table, wearing elbow-length jelly bracelets and a lace glove, he seized an army of cousins ​​and neighbors, leading lip-syncing performances by Madonna and Debbie Gibson. Once, she pretended to be a scientist and locked Anya in our dog's cage to study her. When Anya complained of hunger, Lucia slipped the bites of a bun through the bars. Let her out! I protested But I like it, Anya said from inside the cage. In a way, Anya was more suited to Lucia's intensity than I was. A string bean with wild, matted mane and eerily blonde hair, she seemed to have had an excess of burning from the beginning of life. It came out like a tantrum or through his kisses, moments when he approached me and didn't let go, or in the form of a frantic dance. For a time, around the age of five or six, I carried a cassette player around the house. After a sleepover once, she stormed in and woke up my friend and I with a performance at 6:00 a.m. from "A Tisket, A Tasket" by Ella Fitzgerald.

My sisters liked a show, and it could be exciting to be their assistant, apprentice, stand-in. Lucia especially made you want to go with her. I wasn't shy, exactly, but I didn't get the power to be the center of attention. I retired with a book when his games became more elaborate. When my sisters sang show tunes, harmonizing perfectly at the ages of seven and twelve, I didn't know where my weaker voice fit. It was often lost in the middle. Be the boyLucia would say: you cannot be Cosette, you are Jean Valjean.

Naturally, as we get older, the more dangerous the show is. We started going to punk rock shows at City Gardens in Trenton, and I saw her abandon herself to the sweaty crowd, be shaken by the ripples of the crowd, or whipped by a mosh pit. It was the same bravery and surrender as when swimming in the ocean. She laughed once as she confided in me that she had been stumbling over acid in math class that day, and the carefree sound of laughter terrified me: Was it a confession or a provocation? Didn't you know it would scare me? I realized that she was often high while driving us to and from school in our mother's old silver Saab, but I didn't want to get her in trouble, so I asked her if she would teach me how to drive. It was only a couple of miles anyway, and I was almost fifteen.

Lucia was glamorous. She became best friends with an equally glamorous British girl whose father was a visiting professor at Princeton, and the couple seemed to have more fun than anyone else at school. They watched episodes of Absolutely fabulous and they dyed their hair the same color as Patsy and Edina. They bought cigarettes from a homeless man at school carrying a guitar box full of cardboard boxes of them, and smoked where the cool boys did, in the area we called Varsity Smoking. One spring Lucia hired a monkey and stayed home for a month, tanning on the roof and listening to Saint Etienne in a boom box.

The only time our parents left us alone overnight, Lucia threw a party in the backyard. It was summer, and they had driven north to collect Anya from their first sleeping camp. At the makeshift party, where the guests multiplied like swarming insects [so many people I've never seen before, where did they come from?], My boyfriend and I walked through the steaming mob, then retreated upstairs to watch debauchery from a bedroom window.

You will take care of the house and be responsible, right, dear ones? my mother had said that morning. How convincingly Lucia had nodded, tilting her head to question the question itself. Why yes of course motherhe had said, with an elegant English accent. Now he could see her in a lawn chair below, holding the court from her perch on a skater's lap.

Are you Lucia's sister? a boy asked me while I was standing next to my locker not long after that party, his face full of everything that meant to him. What did it mean it was great? Easy? That we now had a party house?

Yes, I replied.

He just raised his eyebrows and smiled.

Despite all the uncertainty, the fear that Lucia introduced, was also brilliant, gleaming with enviable knowledge, and when it came to doing something or earning a grade, she always did it at the last minute. She made things seem easy. Often at night, with the whole household relaxing, she was sitting at the dining room table to examine the day's task, which was smart enough to do in fifteen minutes. Once, we woke up in the morning and found that he had baked two large trays of perfect cupcakes at night. What is this? I asked. For the French class, she replied nonchalantly. I have to make a presentation. For college, she was determined to go to Tisch, NYU's competitive theater school. Before her audition, she stayed up all night learning Ophelia de Hamlet's monologue:Oh my lord, my lord, I've been so scared! she exclaimed in the kitchen as she packed my lunch and of course it was accepted. The deeper the addiction, the less common these moments were, but Lucia never completely lost this magic. It is part of what kept hope alive in our family.

Reprinted from GOOD MORNING, DESTROYER OF THE SOULS OF MEN: A memory of women, addiction and love Copyright © 2020 by Nina Renata Aron. Posted by Crown, an impression of Random House Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC, on April 21.