The Daily Pop of E! Return to TV weekdays starting Monday

Listen, Daily pop amateurs.
Why? Well, because the popular E! He will return to television on Monday, May 4 at 12:30 p.m. In typical Daily pop fashion, the popular E! the show will provide commentary on current pop culture and celebrity interviews with the hosts Morgan Stewart, Justin Sylvester and The summary& # 39; s Erin lim.
Not to mention, during these unusual times of self-isolation, the show will be a much-needed break from our daily stress. Next week, Daily pop will have at the Met Gala veteran and actress Laverne Cox to talk about the biggest fashion night on Monday (when the 2020 event was originally scheduled).
Also, keep your eyes peeled for a whole new segment, "Dear Daily pop, "which will feature self-insulating love tips and more for our viewers.
Like E! readers surely know that, Daily pop– Which is broadcast every day of the week at 12:30 p.m. – had a brief pause due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fortunately, co-hosts Morgan, Justin and Carissa Culiner (who is now on maternity leave) have stayed connected with viewers by presenting a digital version of their popular show.
Through YouTube Live and Instagram Live, the E! personalities were able to catch up with your favorite celebrities including Jon Bon Jovi, Meghan Trainor, Brie Bella and Nikki Bella, Beverly Hills Royal Housewives star Kyle richards And so many others!
In fact, Justin's interview with Exotic Joethe producer Rick Kirkham (from Netflix Tiger king fame) left us open-mouthed and eager for more details. Digital Daily pop He also addressed everything from Khloe Kardashianegg freezing plan for Britney Spears dancing to ex Justin Timberlakethe music!
Therefore, we are excited to see what Morgan, Justin, and Erin have in store for us on Monday and the following business days.
You have a favorite Daily pop moment? Be sure to tell us!
Daily pop returns Monday, May 4 at 12:30 p.m.
Look at the E! The Met Gala: Ultimate Fashion Moments Special Monday, May 4 at 11 p.m., only on E!
