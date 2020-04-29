The Daily Pop of E! Return to TV weekdays starting Monday

Listen, Daily pop amateurs.

Why? Well, because the popular E! He will return to television on Monday, May 4 at 12:30 p.m. In typical Daily pop fashion, the popular E! the show will provide commentary on current pop culture and celebrity interviews with the hosts Morgan Stewart, Justin Sylvester and The summary& # 39; s Erin lim.

Not to mention, during these unusual times of self-isolation, the show will be a much-needed break from our daily stress. Next week, Daily pop will have at the Met Gala veteran and actress Laverne Cox to talk about the biggest fashion night on Monday (when the 2020 event was originally scheduled).

Also, keep your eyes peeled for a whole new segment, "Dear Daily pop, "which will feature self-insulating love tips and more for our viewers.

Like E! readers surely know that, Daily pop– Which is broadcast every day of the week at 12:30 p.m. – had a brief pause due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fortunately, co-hosts Morgan, Justin and Carissa Culiner (who is now on maternity leave) have stayed connected with viewers by presenting a digital version of their popular show.