The Colorado man won the Powerball jackpot twice on the same day after playing the same numbers for 30 years.

Roommates, the late Aaliyah told us that if we are unsuccessful at first, dust off and try again. This Colorado man has been trying again and again, and AGAIN for the past 30 years, and he's finally seeing his big Powerball pay!

According to CNN, "Joe B,quot; from Pueblo, Colorado collected his prize money this week, after winning two $ 1 million Powerball prizes on the same day. He reportedly bought the two tickets last month at separate locations, and played numbers 5-9-27-39-42.

"Joe likes to play a play of his own numbers, and a couple more plays with quick picks," says a Colorado Lottery press release. "He bought a few Powerball plays in the morning at 7-Eleven at 926 Lake Ave, then stopped by and bought a few more plays at night at Loaf N’Juh on Lake Ave. Can you believe what incredible luck?"

Joe has been playing the same set of numbers for 30 years, and he's finally won a couple million! He says he plans to hand over the money to his wife, who has big plans for it.

The chance of winning the lottery twice in one day is extremely rare, but Joe is not the first to win twice as many Powerball tickets. Earlier this year, a man in Delaware accidentally bought two of the same Powerball tickets and won $ 100,000.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Similarly, a woman in Virginia mistakenly purchased two Powerball tickets with the same number and won two $ 1 million prizes.

We know we are in the midst of a pandemic, but have you been getting those lottery tickets, Roomies? Let us know!