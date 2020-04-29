The best stand-up comedy available to stream right now

Who could use a good laugh now?

There is no denying that times are tough right now, as the world continues to drift apart from each other amid the global coronavirus pandemic. And that means not going out to public events like concerts or comedy shows. So what can a comedy fanatic do in these dark times when laughter could be the best medicine? (Unless you're sick, in which case medicine would certainly be the best medicine.)

Fortunately for us, there are plenty of top-tier specials from some of the funniest people in the game available to stream right now, as long as you have a subscription or three for streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and HBO Go.

From legends like Jerry seinfeld, who celebrates his 67th birthday on April 29 and marks it with the launch of his first original stand-up special in 22 years, 23 hours to kill, on Netflix on May 5 and Ellen Degeneres to promising like Ali Wong, Pete Davidson and Julio TorresThere's a lot out there waiting to have you on points.