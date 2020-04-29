The Bachelor to Air released replays this summer

Image: Getty Image: Getty

In March, ABC announced it would stop production in the new season High school starring Clare Crawley (a great "who?" of Juan Pablo GalavisSeason 18 of The Bachelor, as much as Season 1 and 2 of Bachelor in Paradiseand 2018 Bachelor Winter Games) between the pandemic. It was the most ethical decision, but also surprising.The Bachelor the franchise is so massive that there is almost always an iconic show or a new indirect broadcast at any time of the year, so it is canceled High school it would mean a few weeks of silence for Bachelor Nation. Of course, the network has found a solution: glorified replays, repackaged as limited series.

According to Variety, The Bachelor has found a solution for your summer content: to 10-episode called series The Bachelor: The most unforgettable!, a collection of memorable moments from the show's 18 years. I'm sure there are plenty of YouTube compilations that offer the same information, but this is supposed to be new and exciting … somehow. Each episode will be recorded in an impressive tortuous three hours, beginning with a premiere on June 8, and characteristic "A full season of dating show archives, highlighting some of the most devastating rose ceremonies, passionate offerings, unexpected newcomers, dramatic collapses, biggest breaks and the most romantic moments Bachelor Nation has ever witnessed" Variety reports. Host Chris Harrison said the idea came from a Twitter fanaticwho am i alone It is true to be compensated for your contribution.

Reworks with new graphicsWho wouldn't want to see 30 hours of that? It is impressive, in a way, that The Bachelor producers found a way to unleash their viewers with a show that is somehow a much more obvious move than the horrifying The Bachelor Presents: Listen to your heart, a spin-off that shoes in a singing contest element on a televised search for love. What will they think next?