The attorney for the star of the & # 39; Rey Tigre & # 39; Carole Baskin, the ex-husband, thinks he was strangled and thrown from the plane!

The former attorney for the late husband of Tiger King star Carole Baskin, Don Lewis, says he believes Lewis was strangled and thrown from a moving plane, like a scene from Scarface.

"What do you think happened to Jack Don Lewis?" Joseph Fritz was asked in a new episode of the Fox Nation series A Tiger King Investigation.

"What I heard was that he was strangled from the back seat of an airplane over the Gulf [of Mexico] at 50 feet and fell over the Gulf," he said.

He continued: "Don Lewis, it was terribly cheap while he was very rich. It was cheap beyond belief. What would have attracted him more than anything else is good business on an airplane. So that's what I suppose happened: that he lured me to the Pilot Country Estates to look at an airplane. "

In the Netflix series, several participants stated that they believed Baskin was responsible for the murder of her husband.