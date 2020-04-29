The attorney for the star of the & # 39; Rey Tigre & # 39; Carole Baskin, the ex-husband, thinks he was strangled and thrown from the plane!

The former attorney for the late husband of Tiger King star Carole Baskin, Don Lewis, says he believes Lewis was strangled and thrown from a moving plane, like a scene from Scarface.

"What do you think happened to Jack Don Lewis?" Joseph Fritz was asked in a new episode of the Fox Nation series A Tiger King Investigation.

"What I heard was that he was strangled from the back seat of an airplane over the Gulf [of Mexico] at 50 feet and fell over the Gulf," he said.

