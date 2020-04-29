Texas Lab can now test thousands of blood samples for antibodies to coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A Texas medical diagnostic laboratory is now able to test thousands of blood samples for antibodies to the coronavirus.

SynerGene Laboratories, a facility owned by Principle Health Systems, in Houston, offers a COVID-19 test developed by the pharmaceutical giant, Abbott Laboratories. It tests the antibodies for the new coronavirus and can detect if a person has been exposed.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

What sets the test apart from other antibody screening tests is that the Abbott Labs version is approved by the Food and Drug Administration, Principle Health Systems CEO James Dieter said Tuesday.

"There is a lot of evidence on the market right now that is not, but Abbott went through the painstaking process of getting FDA approval," Dieter said.

The laboratory performs daily calibrations on the equipment and quality control verifies the reliability of the test results, he said, and the laboratory could process up to 500,000 tests for coronavirus antibodies per month.

Dozens of blood tests are being marketed in the United States that are not entirely accurate or comparable to each other, according to a report published by researchers at Johns Hopkins University.

Even a small false positive rate can substantially distort the understanding of how many people have been infected. It's even possible that false positives outnumber real positives.

The Food and Drug Administration is overseeing a validation process to ensure that commercial tests are accurate. So far, the agency has authorized only four. Dozens of other tests are being marketed in the US. USA Without such authorization.

The Abbott Labs test received "Emergency Use Authorization,quot; from the FDA, an expedited approval that can be used during a public health crisis. The company said it plans to send millions of tests to laboratories across the country.

Dr. Peter Hotez, an infectious disease expert at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, questioned the value of antibody testing at this point in the pandemic.

"Being antibody positive is not really informing you that it's okay to go back to work, because the vast majority of Americans will not be antibody positive, certainly not in Texas," he said.

He said its value increases over time, adding that antibody tests "may become relevant because if you know you have positive antibodies, you may or may not need a vaccine." Researchers from around the world are still working to find a vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Harris County, which includes Houston, leads the state in confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported to health officials with more than 5,800 of the more than 26,000 reported in the state, the State Department of Health Services said Tuesday. from Texas. It also leads to COVID-19-related deaths reported with 98 of the state's 690 deaths. Dallas County ranked second in both categories with just over 3,100 reported cases with 84 deaths.

The Texas state order of stay will expire Thursday, according to Governor Greg Abbott.

