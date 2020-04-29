Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Helped Donors Combat Coronavirus Blockage – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

AUSTIN (CBSFW.COM/AP) – When a small county in the Colorado mountains banished everyone but the locals to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, a strange stranger raised a scandal: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who called the affront to Texans who own property in the area and pressured health officials to soften the rules.

"The banishment of non-Texas homeowners is totally unconstitutional and unacceptable," Paxton said in a press release on April 9, when his office sent a letter asking Gunnison County authorities to change course.

An Associated Press review of county finance records and the campaign show that Paxton's actions benefited an exclusive group of Texans, including a Dallas donor and a college classmate who helped Paxton present his candidacy for attorney general and had spent five days trying to get a $ 4 million lakeside home exemption. Robert McCarter's neighbors in the wealthy Colorado enclave of Crested Butte are also contributors to the Paxton campaign, including a Texas oil tanker who has given Paxton and his wife, State Senator Angela Paxton, more than $ 252,000.

Less than three hours after Paxton announced the letter, Gunnison County granted McCarter a waiver to stay, according to documents obtained by AP. The county says the timing was a coincidence.

The depth of Paxton's connections in the heart of the Rocky Mountains, which were previously not publicly known, raises questions about the top Texas law enforcement officer who uses his office to lean on an isolated Colorado county as he struggled to keep verges on COVID-19. Paxton has at least nine Texas donors who own Gunnison County property and who have collectively given him and his wife nearly $ 2 million in political contributions. He sent the letter even when his own state required people arriving from New Orleans and New York to be quarantined for 14 days.

Paxton spokesman Marc Rylander said in an email that "it is normal practice for the attorney general to speak to multiple constituents across Texas about issues related to Texas residents." When asked if Paxton had spoken to McCarter or other donors before getting involved in Gunnison County, another spokeswoman, Kayleigh Date, said they could not disclose specific owners.

McCarter did not respond to multiple calls and emails seeking comment.

Paxton, a second-term Republican, has raised his national profile as a conservative crusader under President Donald Trump, which includes leading a lawsuit against the Affordable Care Act that is filed with the Supreme Court this fall. He has also spent almost all of his five years on the charge of felony fraud in securities. Paxton pleaded not guilty and the case was detained for two years due to legal challenges.

Legal experts and watchdogs say Paxton getting involved in Gunnison County could merit the attention of Texas ethics regulators.

"If Attorney General Paxton used his position to deliberately intervene with Colorado officials to benefit a major campaign donor, the Texas Ethics Commission should immediately investigate whether it violated state laws," said Daniel Stevens, executive director of the Left Responsibility Campaign in Washington.

Gunnison County, about 200 miles southwest of Denver, has reported more than 100 cases of the virus and at least four deaths. The remote community of 17,000 people has only a 24-bed hospital and no intensive care unit, and health officials cited a shortage of resources to order the departure of non-residents.

According to the Gunnison County Assessor's Office, fewer than 2,000 homeowners are from Texas. The county says the median home value in 2019 was more than $ 578,000, and Mountain Living magazine in 2017 described the McCarter neighborhood as a place "where rustic homes resemble national park shelters."

Before Paxton's letter, McCarter asked the county twice about getting a waiver, writing that his family was healthy and that he had a "freezer full of moose,quot; from a hunting trip that would last for months, according to documents obtained under the Colorado open record laws.

Gunnison County Manager Matthew Birnie said Paxton's letter did not influence McCarter's obtaining a waiver or subsequent changes to the public health order.

"Our public health officials were unaware of the connection between the McCarters and AG Paxton and even if they had they would have had no effect on decision-making," said Birnie.

Paxton and McCarter attended Baylor University in the 1980s, and a yearbook shows them together in group photos. McCarter's only political contribution in Texas campaign finance records is a $ 5,000 donation to Paxton in 2013, the day Paxton ran for attorney general.

McCarter's neighbors include Texans who made much larger contributions, though records show that none of them applied for exemptions during the lockout. They include Midland tanker Kyle Stallings, who has given Paxton and his wife more than $ 252,000 in individual donations. He declined to comment.

Houston home builder Richard Weekley also has property in Gunnison County and has helped raise $ 1.6 million in political contributions to the Paxtons. A spokeswoman says she has stayed in Houston and had not discussed Colorado's restrictions with Paxton.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.)