Texas A,amp;M University Launches TB Vaccine Trial to Fight Coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

UNIVERSITY STATION (CBSDFW.COM) – There is new scrutiny for a key component of testing in the United States as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Antibody tests help determine if a person has had the virus, but there are questions about whether they work. One researcher described the precision as "really terrible,quot;.

Immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci said that antibody tests to verify past infections are critical. "The problem is that these are tests that need to be validated and calibrated, and a lot of the tests out there don't."

So, scientists in California, even at the renowned Biohub Chan Zuckerberg, decided to see how bad they are. Of the 12 tests they observed, several had frequent false positives, and one had false positives more than 15% of the time.

Three other labs had false positives more than 10% of the time or more.

Last month, the US Food and Drug Administration. USA He relaxed his standards for testing, allowing them to sell without presenting any data that shows they work.

For weeks, the FDA and other agencies have been saying they'll find out which tests work best … but the agency told CNN they had nothing to share about the effort.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

As government scientists try to figure it out, Texas A,amp;M University doctors announced the start of a clinical trial of a 100-year-old tuberculosis vaccine. It can help boost the immune system, and hope it works for COVID-19.

Dr. William Schaffner, a professor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said: "Sometimes we have found that an old medicine, one that we have used for years, can serve a new purpose."

An advantage of old drugs for new purposes: They have been used before, so doctors know a lot about their safety profile.

Hundreds of millions of doses of Bacillus Calmette – Guérin (BCG) vaccine are administered each year, mainly in developing countries.

One downside is that since it was not specifically designed for COVID-19, it may not work on the new coronavirus and could be harmful to some.

"It seems a bit far-fetched, but it is a very novel and desperate time that calls for desperate action. The clinical trial is worth it," Schaffner said.

In the end, it could be a combination of old and new drugs that will take us out of the pandemic.

Schaffner said: “We need a multiple approach because we need help here. And we have to go every way, investigate every possibility. "

The number of coronavirus cases in the US USA It topped a million this week.