Tesla posts Q1 profit, Musk criticizes virus measures

DETROIT – Tesla reported that it made a first-quarter net profit on Wednesday and its CEO was enraged by the legality of government orders to stay home issued to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The electric car and solar panel company said it made $ 16 million from January to March, its third consecutive profitable quarter.

But the company suspended its short-term earnings outlook, and in a conference call, CEO Elon Musk criticized the orders, one of which prevents his assembly plant in Fremont, California from reopening.

"The forced imprisonment of people in their homes goes against all their constitutional rights," said Musk. "People should be outraged."

An order in the San Francisco Bay Area from six counties forced Tesla to close the plant beginning March 23 to help prevent the spread of the virus, and it lasted until the end of May. Public health experts say the orders have reduced the number of new cases of coronavirus across the country.

The virus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. But it has killed more than 60,000 people in the US. And the number of deaths increases.

As other automakers move to reopen their U.S. factories, it's unclear when Tesla will be able to restart production in Fremont. Musk called the closure of the plant a "serious risk." Recently, the factory began manufacturing Tesla's new Model Y small SUV, which it said was profitable early in its life cycle.

It also appears that the stay-at-home order may force Tesla to delay its forecast to produce more than 500,000 vehicles by 2020. The company did not give a new estimate, saying it is unclear how quickly parts manufacturers can resume production. .

Tesla shares rose nearly 9% in extended trading on Wednesday after the results were released. Tesla shares have more than doubled so far this year.

Excluding one-off items, Tesla learned $ 1.24 a share. That easily beat Wall Street estimates of a loss of 28 cents a share, according to FactSet.

Revenue for the quarter increased 32% to $ 5.55 billion, but it still did not meet Wall Street expectations. The increase was helped by $ 354 million from sales of electric vehicle credits to other automakers so they can comply with government regulations. That's a 63% increase from a year ago.

Tesla said he is managing working capital and cutting non-critical spending while facing the coronavirus crisis. It also moved deliveries of its new semi-electric from this year to next.

"We believe we are well positioned to handle short-term uncertainty as we achieve our long-term plans," the company said in its quarterly investor letter.

Musk also said that Tesla will test the company's full self-driving feature by the end of the year, and hopes to implement the system with humans by monitoring it in early 2021, depending on regulatory approval.

Tesla reported stronger than expected global sales in the first quarter. It delivered 88,400 vehicles during the first three months of the year, an increase of 40% over the previous year. That was helped by production at his new factory in Shanghai.

First quarter net profit was the first in its history for the seasonally weak quarter.

Wall Street's enthusiastic reaction to first-quarter results puts Musk on the cusp of reaping a big payday as part of a deal that reached the Tesla board two years ago.

Musk agreed to forgo a salary in exchange for an incentive package that will award him stock option packages priced at $ 350.02 per share if he meets a series of targets for Tesla's financial performance and market value.

Having reached the first set of adjusted revenue and profit targets, Tesla now only needs to average a market value of $ 100 billion over a period of six months to activate Musk's option on 1.69 million shares and accumulate a fortune already estimated at $ 40 billion by Forbes.

Those options are currently worth around $ 890 million, based on their strike price and Tesla's stock price of $ 871 in Wednesday's extended trade.

If the shares trade on the same trajectory on Thursday, Tesla's market value will have averaged around $ 99 billion in the past six months, according to Associated Press calculations drawn from data provided by FactSet.

Michael Liedtke in Berkeley, California contributed to this report.