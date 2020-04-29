Teresa Giudice fights back critics saying she has "too much botox" on her lips

Instagram

The star of & # 39; Real Housewives of New Jersey & # 39; She is on Instagram Live to promote some facial masks when she realizes that a troller accuses her of having botox on her lips.

Up News Info –

Teresa Giudice She hasn't trusted botox for her fuller lips. The regular series on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey"She recently found herself accused of using too much cosmetic procedure on her lips, but was unwilling to let the accusation slide easily.

On Monday, April 28, the 47-year-old woman went to her Instagram account to post a video of her promotional masks to wear during the coronavirus quarantine. However, one user in particular focused his gaze at the beginning, "To [or] a lot of botox on his lips T", adding a tear-faced emoji at the end.

Noticing the bad comment, the television personality was quick to respond. However, instead of lecturing the troll, she simply responded with a single word, "none." While his simple answer has amassed over 100 likes, his troll didn't let the matter rest and replied, "You say it best when you don't say anything."

<br />

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Teresa has not yet returned, but many have come to her defense. One of them said: "Just because women have large lips does not mean we have swollen them. So natural. I used to cry to my aunt because my friends bothered me with" liver lips ", etc. She said: wait until you're older. Those are the lips the kids will like. Hehehe. He was right. "

Another fan noted, "First, it is, too, not doing it. Second, it's 'those' lips and not 'them', and last but not least, why do you care, why are you here "Spend this time making English your first language! Damn it, girl!" Meanwhile, others called the troll "rude" or praised Teresa's beauty.

While rejecting the botox allegation, Teresa has been honest about having "a little" filler on her lips. During an appearance in "Watch what happens live with Andy Cohen"In 2018, she admitted to changing her body part." I'm not going to lie, I'll tell you, "he said to Andy at the time.

Still, the author of "Turning the Tables: From Housewife to Intermate and Back Again" insisted she didn't get under the knife to make her face look "fuller." Instead, he admitted to gaining weight. "I am drinking tequila and I am not supposed to," he confessed. "It's calories! And I'm eating pasta now."