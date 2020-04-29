TBS restarts obstacle course competition format – Up News Info

The world's largest obstacle course will return to television after TBS ordered to restart Clean.

Endemol Shine North America is producing a 20-episode series for the WarnerMedia-backed cable network.

The series ran for seven seasons and 130 episodes on ABC between 2008 and 2014. Created by Matt Kunitz and Scott Larsen, the series, which was originally filmed at Sable Ranch in Santa Clarita, became a massive international hit with local versions. in more than 30 territories, including the United Kingdom and Germany.

The obstacle course will return with new format turns. Each game has been designed in three rounds and now features a three-stage obstacle course consisting of multiple strategy and decision points designed to further challenge and wear down the resistance of the competitors. Big red balls, an iconic staple of the show, are also back.

Producers will begin the launch virtually with production plans to be developed as the industry sets new standards for production after the closure of COVID-19.

Kunitz, who then produced Fox & # 39; s Kicks and screams and from YouTube Kevin Hart: What The Fit and showrun and executive will produce the reboot, he said that in his many years of production, Wipeout remained his "all-time favorite." “I am delighted that I am becoming more competitive than ever, as I continue to provide hilarious cleanings. Clean It is a rare show loved by both children and adults, a true joint viewing experience. With a strong focus on comedy, there is no better network for Wipeout & # 39; s back that TBS, "he added.

Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Shyam Balsé and Kevin Wehrenberg will be executive producers alongside Kunitz.

Kevin Reilly, director of content for HBO Max, president of TNT, TBS and truTV, said he couldn't think of a "best tent" show for the network as it goes unscripted under Corie Henson, who joined since Fox late last year. "This is a great show for the whole family and we have some great ideas for infusing real drama and new twists on the fun."

"Now more than ever is the time to bring the family together and tune into a fierce and undeniably engaging visual experience that combines athletic action with hilarious pranks," added Brett Weitz, General Manager, TNT, TBS and truTV. "We are honored to partner with Endemol Shine to present a reinvented version of this universally loved franchise that keeps audiences of all ages glued to the screen."

"We are delighted to bring back everyone's favorite obstacle course competition with the TBS team," said Sharon Levy, president of Unscripted and Script Television for Endemol Shine North America.