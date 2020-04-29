Taysom Hill vs. Jameis Winston: Projecting who will start for the Saints after Drew Brees retires

The Saints have strongly hinted that the 2020 NFL season will be the last with Drew Brees. Beyond Sean Payton's Freudian slip last month about potential finality with Brees this year, his actions have spoken more than his coach's words.

More than a month after Teddy Bridgewater departed for NFC South rivals Panthers in free agency, the Saints stayed in the division for his replacement, making an official one-year deal with Jameis Winston on Tuesday. night.

That happened two days after the team gave returning quarterback Taysom Hill a lucrative two-year contract extension, about $ 21 million with $ 16 million guaranteed, through 2021. Two days before that, the Saints returned to the seventh round to take Tommy from the state of Mississippi. Stevens, a heavyweight athletic quarterback in college who compares favorably to Hill.

Winston, 26, was not considered for an initial job anywhere after leading the league in interceptions (30) with the Buccaneers in 2019, despite his pedigree as the No. 1 overall pick in 2015. In an interview with his former former Florida state member Heisman Charlie Ward trophy winner on Instagram Live, Winston compared joining Brees, Hill, Payton and the rest of the Saints' offensive coaching staff to get a "Harvard education at quarterback school "

Winston also accepted that it was the best opportunity to restart his career as a backup. "It was no better position than being in the same room with someone I really admired, someone I admired since I had been playing this game at Drew Brees," he told Ward.

Winston and Hill are very different types of quarterback. Winston also threw for 5,109 passing yards and 33 touchdowns last season, both career highs. In the past two seasons with the Saints behind Brees, Hill has completed just 6 of 13 pass attempts for 119 yards and no touchdown, while rushing and receiving for a combined total of 590 yards and nine scores.

By ESPN Field YatesWinston is earning a base salary of just $ 1.1 million with a maximum of $ 3.4 million with incentives. If you follow the money, that would suggest that Hill, once a Payton favorite, has a much better chance of directly replacing Brees than Winston.

Here those two options are compared to each other and the third is also explored with a quarterback who is not on the list:

The case of Jameis Winston

The most important thing for Winston when he "goes back to school,quot; is to absorb Brees' experience of efficiency. Brees finished last season with a 7.1 touchdown percentage, the highest in nine years. At the same time, his interception percentage was 1.1, as excellent as ever. Consider that Winston had a better touchdown percentage of 5.3 last season, although he did have a worse interception percentage of 4.8 in his career.

Winston had a roller coaster the first season on Bruce Arians' "no risk, no cookie,quot; offense. He was not afraid to break the ball downfield with elite catchers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. But those many big plays were dragged down by bigger mistakes when Winston couldn't control it. By contrast, the Saints are a more effective offense. They are more calculated when throwing the ball downfield, knowing they can split teams with Brees working on the short to intermediate passing game with Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas.

Between Dirk Koetter and Todd Monken, Arians and Byron Leftwich, it made sense to try to take advantage of Winston's big arm. With Payton and Pete Carmichael Jr., you have the confidence to develop your strengths and reduce your weaknesses.

The Saints are also a more versatile big play offense with Kamara, Thomas and tight end Jared Cook. They added to that skill by signing wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and recruiting tight end Adam Trautman for beyond 2020. Winston has a chance to prove to the Saints that he can take full advantage of his elite potential, and he will get all the line and skill Offensive help he needs behind Brees.

If the Saints want to maintain their traditional passing game prowess with Brees, Winston may prove to be a higher upside study than Bridgewater, who took advantage of his time in New Orleans to participate in an initial job with Carolina. If Winston learns well, it is the best option for New Orleans to have a perfect transition in the most important position.

The Taysom Hill case

The only way Hill makes sense in replacing Brees is if the Saints are really revamping their offense, just like the Ravens did to play on Lamar Jackson's running ability. Hill has shown nothing in his little pin flashes to suggest that he can go back more than 25 times per game and be somewhat close to Brees.

Hill has been a valuable gadget player – the Saints have picked good spots for him in the running back, tight end and wide receiver, from a few home run plays to strong endings in the red zone. The Saints would benefit from following a possible "load management,quot; plan with Brees, pushing Hill into truer quarterback situations.

For now, based on Hill's skill set, it would be more of a rush attack as an option, with Hill, Kamara and Latavius ​​Murray, playing on an offensive line that will stay strong with first-round rookie Cesar Ruiz in his place to replace pending free agent Pro Guard right Larry Warford next year.

The difference between Hill and Jackson is that the latter has proven to be a much more successful passer, actually not even close now, who can push the ball deep. Until the opposite is seen, Hill's fights with precision would mean more a horizontal attack than a vertical one.

If Hill can show the arm to go with his athleticism off the charts, there's no question the Saints will agree to Brees' long-time offensive pace changing. But right now, Winston's pure pass deserves more appeal than Hill's pure run.

The Case for Drafting or Signing Brees' Replacement

Winston, while sneaky when necessary, won't give the Saints a sudden double-threat exit. Hill is an important work in progress to give the Saints enough passing pop. So despite the midfielder at Winston and the heavier reinvestment at Hill, there's a good chance the Saints need to find Brees' successor as a rookie (more likely) or another veteran (less likely) in 2021.

The Saints, after winning their third straight division title at 13-3 last season, would have to drop badly to get a shot with Trevor Lawrence of Clemson or Justin Fields of Ohio State next April. That is not happening. However, your watchlist for later in the first round should include names like Jamie Newman of Georgia, Brock Purdy of Iowa State, and K.J. of the state of Mississippi. Costello Each has qualities that could be well developed to replace Brees.

As for free agency, assuming the Cowboys lock Dak Prescott into a long-term deal, the Saints' best options for 2021 are Philip Rivers, Andy Dalton, Jacoby Brissett, and Tyrod Taylor. That route has no appeal, as Winston is younger than all of them and can stay, if things go well in 2020, for cheaper in New Orleans.

The Saints are about to enjoy a fruitful 15th season with Brees as the starting quarterback. But as he tries to make it to the elusive second Super Bowl once again, what's happening behind him at Winston and Hill this season will be so critical in determining how they can continue to win without him.