Tattoo Gate of Ohio State, T-Town of Alabama and other scandals that would be legal under the new NIL rules

The NCAA announced its intention to begin allowing its student athletes to earn money with their name, image and likeness on Wednesday morning.

It is a decision that has been awaited for a long time, and that has undoubtedly been long overdue. However, there are still questions, because there are always questions with complicated problems. We will have to see what is allowed and what is not allowed, and exactly how those hairs will be divided. The Board of Governors approved the NIL proposals, and they are expected to vote in January 2021 for adoption for the 2021-22 academic year.

But the bottom line is this: Players will be allowed to earn money for product endorsements, social media content, and autographs.

That is a massive change. And it's a frustrating change for certain fan bases that have seen their favorite shows swept up in the NCAA mud for violations that were ridiculous when they occurred and would now be completely legal and overdone.

Here are four examples. It is not a complete list, of course, for example, we are not diving into the A.J. Georgia Green was suspended four games for selling her bowl game jersey for $ 1,000 in 2010, but just a few high-profile examples.

Ohio State Tattoo Gate

Five Ohio State players, including star quarterback Terrelle Pryor, were suspended for the first five games of the 2011 season for selling merchandise and receiving "inappropriate benefits,quot; from a tattoo parlor. Players sold the Big Ten championship rings, from the teams they played for, and their own soccer jerseys / pants / shoes, and Pryor sold a sportsmanship award he received after the 2008 Fiesta Bowl. In addition to the suspension Out of five games, players had to pay various amounts based on what they had sold. The scandal eventually led to the resignation of head coach Jim Tressel.

However, the discount at the tattoo parlor was what made the headlines, in part because it was stupid to have a period against.

"As a student athlete," Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith said at the time, "you are not allowed to use your personality to obtain discounted services."

But from 2021-22? Wear all the "person,quot; you want to get tattoos (or anything else), athletes. And Gene Smith, by the way, is co-chair of the NIL committee.

The Alabama T-Town Scandal

This never resulted in actual NCAA penalties, a source of frustration for everyone except Alabama fans, but it dominated the headlines for several months in 2011 (and again in 2014). There was a store in Tuscaloosa, T-Town Menswear, that had a massive collection of items autographed by former and current Alabama soccer players. The "current players,quot; part was the difficult subject.

There were also many photos of current soccer players posing with the store's owner, Tom Albetar, and while using merchandise that was available to buy at the store. The questions were obvious: what did the players get for all the autographs and pictures?

That question was never officially answered, which was part of the reason for the lack of punishment. Alabama sent a cease and desist letter to Albetar and removed him from the program. But at least photos of current players were on display in the store, and were clearly being used to promote the store. That is also a violation. It was a silly violation then, and starting in the 2021-22 school year, it won't be a violation at all.

Steve Alford Charity Calendar

This "violation,quot; drove Indiana fans crazy at the time and still makes his Hoosier blood boil, as it should be. Steve Alford was his local superstar in the midst of a legendary career in Bloomington. He had represented the school at the 1984 Olympics and would guide the Hoosiers to the 1987 National Championship. He averaged almost 17 points per game in his first two seasons at IU, but was forced to miss the rivalry game of December 1985. of his team against Kentucky, in his junior season, due to a violation of NCAA rules.

What did Alford do? He posed for a charity calendar for the Beta Gamma Phi sorority. Yes. He was not paid for the appearance, and the calendar raised money for charity. But because the calendar was used to earn money, no matter how the money was used, that was a violation. When IU coach Bobby Knight found out about the schedule, he immediately reported the violation to the NCAA.

IU faced an election: it could suspend Alford for the next game, it just happened to be the annual Kentucky matchup, or wait and bring the matter up to the NCAA infractions committee, where something similar to a three-suspension was possible. games. Knight chose the one game option, and the Hoosiers lost to Kentucky.

Johnny Football's autographs

There was nothing boring about Johnny Manziel's career as a quarterback at Texas A,amp;M. The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner ran into trouble with the NCAA for allegedly receiving a "five-figure flat fee,quot; for signing the merchandise before the 2013 BCS title game in Miami. And several other reports circulated about similar "scandals,quot;, but no evidence was found.

There was no incentive for anyone to speak to the NCAA, and basically no paper trail didn't mean a way to severely punish Manziel. He was suspended for the first half of A & M's 2013 season opener at home against Rice.