Tara Reade's accusations are creating a conundrum for the left

As momentum builds up around Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation Against Joe Biden, the left is struggling to find the will to support a candidate whose campaign has refused to acknowledge that the allegations were made, the New York Times reports.

A phalanx of powerful Democratic women hastened to back Biden in recent days, with Stacey Abrams becoming the last to declare that although women "need to be heard," she also believes in Biden. But despite the avalanche of public statements made in his defense, many have expressed reservations behind closed doors. According to the Times,

Privately, some female Democrats are increasingly frustrated with the prospect of answering for Biden when she remains silent, and progressive male leaders, including outspoken allies in the fight against sexual assault, have not been pressured to address this point.

Still, Biden's aides have been telling allies they don't see the accusation resonate with voters in a potentially disastrous way:

They are confident that the indictment will not shake voters' perceptions of Mr. Biden's character as a devoted father and husband, with family ties forged through deep tragedy. They also believe that voters will view the accusation with great skepticism.

But instead of facing the accusation, Biden's campaign talk points instruct supporters to describe the candidate as a "fierce advocate for women" who has never faced any "complaint, complaint, suggestion, or rumor of inappropriate or inappropriate behavior." They also incorrectly add that a Times investigation he found that "this incident did not happen".

While activists have been debating Biden's best strategy, they agree that he must tackle the problem head-on:

"Joe Biden himself needs to respond directly," said Yvette Simpson, executive director of Democracy for America, a progressive advocacy organization, which plans to endorse the Democratic candidate. "While it is absolutely essential that we defeat Donald Trump in November, trying to manage the response through surrogate women and e-mailed discussion points is not enough in 2020, especially if the Democrats want to remain the party that values, supports and uplifts, listens and believes women. "

Reade, for her part, is disappointed with Biden's handling of the situation, saying the campaign had not contacted her. She previously said that it was not politics that motivated her to come forward:

"Sexual assault and sexual harassment in the workplace is a major institutionalized gender problem in our country, and the fact that they are not addressing my allegations head-on and dealing with corroborating evidence is simply a testament to hypocrisy" , said. . “There is no partisanship with sexual assault and harassment. He is an equal opportunity criminal. "