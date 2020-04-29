Tamar Braxton will fix hair disasters one head at a time! Here's her exciting announcement

Tamar Braxton made her fans happy with an exciting ad that she shared on her social media account. He's about to fix all kinds of hair disasters, 'one head at a time'!

‘Babbbbbbbbbyyyyyyyy are you ready for this kiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii !!!!!! The secret is out! Me and @ johnnywright220 are fixing your hair disasters one head at a time! Don't miss the premiere on Monday May 25 at @ vh1. WATCH THE COMPLETE TRAILER IN MY TAMAR TAKE THE YOUTUBE PAGE. LINK IN BIO! # ToCatchaBeautician # May 25 #Hair #Hairstylist, "exclaimed Tamar.

Someone said: ‘Johnny used to comb my hair in Chicago. I love him. Good luck guys. I'll be watching, "and another follower posted this:" I'm excited to see! I'm glad you have your own show! Congratulations.

A fan said to Tamar: ‘He loved you at the Braxtons. I could relate to you a lot, so I definitely won't miss this "Sew and Tell Jokes,quot;, and another follower said, "Some days I think,quot; I'm not really alive. But this trailer here has given me back my will to live! I am renewed and restored at least until the pilot is released. Tay Tay is pure "OMG,quot;, his comments alone should be. "

Someone else said: ‘This is an amazing congratulation 🍾 great duo. Who better than Johnny, "and one commenter wrote," I can't wait, thanks QUEEN for doing a TV show like this. "

An Instagram installer said: ‘So excited @tamarbraxton God has his hands on you. His grace and favor are indescribable. I hope that blessings continue to reign over you and your family. "

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Tamar made the headlines the other day, when she let her fans know that she was sick and tired of this quarantine and these 19 times that they seem to be endless. She wants to regain her normal life and also the whole world, but it may take a little longer.

Ad

Tamar made her fans laugh on her social media account by posting a fun message about blocking and relationships.



Post views:

0 0