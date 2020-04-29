Talent Agencies Say WGA Discovery Lawsuits May Cost Millions – Up News Info

Hollywood's Big 3 talent agencies estimate it will cost them more than $ 10 million to produce all the documents the WGA is looking for in the discovery as its yearlong legal battle over packaging fees slowly makes its way to trial. next March. The WGA, however, says discovery costs for agencies will be much lower, even if the guild gets everything it wants. Under the agencies' proposals to limit the discovery, its costs could be cut by two-thirds.

In the latest court filings, WME says the guild's discovery requests will cost the agency approximately $ 4,050,970 if it is to produce tens of thousands of documents in the custody of 35 current and former agents and executives, known as "custodians" in court filings. CAA says it will cost "a minimum of $ 3.5 million," and UTA says it will cost more than $ 3 million, at approximately $ 105,637 per custodian.

The problem is a dispute over the scope of the discovery: Agencies have said they will provide the guild with documents in their centralized files that track packaged offers, in addition to the files of 15 document custodians. This, they argue, will give the WGA an accurate picture of the problems that persist in the ongoing antitrust lawsuit.

However, the union wants a much more extensive discovery, requiring up to 50 custodians at each agency to produce their files, which can include hundreds of thousands of emails and other documents related to packaged offers.

However, the scope of the WGA East and WGA West lawsuits could be very limited by the US magistrate judge. USA Alexander MacKinnon, who handles the discovery part of the case, following Monday's decision by the US District Court judge. USA Andre Birotte Jr., Who rejected the union's claims for federal pricing, extortion, and group boycotts.

However, Birotte is allowing the union to go to trial for its state pricing claim and for several other individual plaintiffs' claims for breach of fiduciary duty, unfair competition and breach of contract. The guild told its members yesterday that "we hope to continue the discovery and then be tried."

Rich Shuter, a partner at UTA, said in an affidavit on April 27 that "that the main issue before the Court concerns the appropriate number of 'custodians' that UTA and the other agencies should seek and produce in response to The first set of guild document production requests. In that regard, I am informed that UTA, CAA, and WME have offered to submit the files of 15 custodians to the guilds (that is, the files of 45 different people ), but that the unions have rejected that offer. Instead, the unions demand that if UTA is using technology-assisted review (TAR) techniques to identify responsive documents, then UTA must collect and include every person at UTA who has documents who probably have documents that respond to & # 39; Guild Requests & # 39 ;.

“As Guild requests for documents seek documents related to virtually every aspect of UTA's packaging practices, and packaging is a core UTA business practice, then an extraordinarily large number of agents, executives and other agency employees could meet with the Guilds & # 39; definition of & # 39; Custodian who probably has documents that respond to the requests of the guilds. Under this proposal, the number of & # 39; Custodians & # 39; whose files would have to be collected and searched would easily exceed 100 individuals. ”

He went on to say that the agencies have already committed to producing documents on some 1,000 packaged offers since 2015. Noting that he is "the lead person at UTA with responsibility for negotiating package deals," he said, "for each year between 2015 and the As of today, UTA received an initial rate of 30 to 50 (generally closer to 50) Discrete Active Package Deals per year, because it is relatively rare for any series to be successful enough to meet the revenue targets in which & # 39; back-end rates & # 39; are payable to the agency under the terms of the Package Offers, the number of series for which UTA receives back-end rates in any given year is much more But, significantly, I estimate that the total number of package deals for which UTA has received back-end rates during the period of June 24, 2015, to date is at e 50 and 100 package deals separately.

"Overall, therefore, in order to fulfill its commitment to produce the terms of the Active Package Offers and the documents in our central files related to these offers, UTA will produce documents related to between 200 and 350 discrete offers. If CAA and WME have a comparable or larger number of packages, and my informed belief based on my experience in the agency business is that they do, Agencies will be producing collectively, only from our respective central packaging files, only documents related to at least 500 and maybe more than 1,000 different package deals. "

"Because UTA is committed to producing not only the terms of the Package Offerings," Suter said in his statement, "but also the other communications in our archives, such as communications with customers or with production rights related to those projects, the production of these In my opinion, the documents will provide unions with a comprehensive and comprehensive set of documents that will enable them to understand and analyze the agreements themselves, and the process through which these agreements are negotiated, regardless of the production of files or emails of any particular agent or executive in UTA ".

Specifically, he said, the files related to those packaged offers "contain communications related to these offers by a large number and a broad cross section" of senior, junior, literary and talent agents. Therefore, these files will give the guilds a window into the communications of most of the more than 100 UTA agents for UTA's writing clients, as well as UTA ​​agents for directors, producers, actors and others. . Based on my familiarity with the core archives, as a result of UTA's commitment to producing package offers and related documents from the UTA core archives, I believe the guilds will have a sufficient and in-depth source of documents to evaluate practices and procedures. of UTA regarding such agency agreements even before the production of the files of any individual agent or executive. "

CAA attorney Patrick Somers said in his statement that "during this discovery process, the CAA offered to provide information on all" active packages ", defined as any package transaction for which the CAA received a & # 39; front-end & # 39; or & # 39; back-end charge for an agreed period of time. I understand that documents to be collected from CAA as part of this offer include, at a minimum, formal documentation of Final package terms, and may also include: Agency communications with studios and talents, including writers, about package project terms and negotiations; the identity of the studios, agency (or agencies) and talent involved in the project ; financial arrangements regarding the project, and fees actually received by CAA; financial arrangements and other commitments with talent and fees actually received by artists in accordance with is the arrangements; and internal agency communications related to package project negotiations. "

The WGA, he noted, "erroneously states that the number of additional custodians offered by the agencies represents a mere 'small percentage of custodians: less than 7% in WME, less than 8% in CAA and less than 12% in UTA "But the employees the union calls" custodians, "he said," are simply employees that CAA identified rather than producing organizational charts that CAA does not maintain in the normal course of its business. "

Isabelle Mercier-Dalphond, vice president and legal counsel for Endeavor, WME's parent company, said in her statement that she has supervised and personally participated in the identification and collection of documents and data on WME packaging offerings that are held in repositories. central and databases, "from which documents and data will be produced in this matter".

Those documents, he said, include several package projects in a combination of the following:

• The identity of individual projects / package offers, executed or not;

• The studio, agency (or agencies) and talent involved in the project;

• Project-related financial arrangements, including, but not limited to, the network license and fund fees payable to WME (and the revenue considered in the calculation of each) and the fees actually received by WME in accordance with these arrangements ;

• Financial arrangements and other talent commitments, including, but not limited to, fees for writers' room services, writing services, series bonuses and royalties, and additional fee contingency arrangements; fees actually received by writers in accordance with these agreements;

• WME internal communications related to package project negotiations; and

• WME communications with studios and talents, including writers, about negotiations and terms of package projects.

Communications contained in WME's packaging repositories and databases, he said, include those from people of various seniority levels, including senior executives, department heads and agents, and in various departments involved with packaging within WME, including talent agents and business affairs staff.

Maura R. Grossman, WGA expert in technology-assisted data collection, said "Using TAR to identify sensitive documents would substantially reduce the cost and burden of the search and review process, compared to a traditional manual review." The first court opinion approving the use of Technology-Assisted Review (TAR), a term it helped to coin, was first issued in 2012, and its use has become more common in discoveries.

WGA attorney Casey Pitts, in an April 20 statement, outlined the guild's position, offering a detailed explanation of the behind-the-scenes disputes between the guild and the agencies, which earlier this month led to an "impasse. "In his attempt to agree on the scope of the discovery.

"During a telephone meeting and conference on February 19, 2020," he wrote, "the parties discussed the agencies' responses to the union's production requests." The agencies stated that they would be willing to produce information on a subset of package offers from their central data repositories on those offers, and to seek other responsive documents from 10 custodians at each agency. My co-attorney and I explained why the number of custodians they proposed to search for was totally inadequate in light of the nature of the agencies' decentralized business practices and the location of the relevant evidence we sought. In addition, each of the Agencies had stated that the set of custodians they had identified (the guild) did not include previous employees, and that it would possibly exclude an unidentified number of current employees who likely had receptive information, given that the Agencies refused to present complete lists of employees, telephone directories or organization charts that allow unions to better understand the universe of relevant custodians in each agency.

“On February 27, 2020, I wrote to the agency's attorney requesting that they present in writing the oral proposals made during our meeting and conference, as previously requested during the February 19 phone call, to allow (the guild) to formulate a written counterproposal. "

That same day, UTA attorney Steven Marenberg responded on behalf of the three agencies, he wrote, "and proposed that the Agencies produce the terms of the contract and certain limited financial data regarding the packages that the Agencies had signed during the period of June 24, 2015, to the filing of the WME complaint in this litigation and which resulted in the Agency's receipt of an 'advance' fee, and that the Agencies should seek only 10 custodians each ”.

On March 3, he wrote to agency attorneys to provide them with the union's counterproposals, and the two parties subsequently had another conference call to try to resolve their problems, but were unable to reach an agreement.

On March 16, 2020, Marenberg, writing on behalf of the three agencies, responded to his email on March 3. Marenberg, he said, accepted some of the guild's proposals related to the production of information related to the agencies' packaging agreements, but rejected others.

Marenberg said, "agreed to include information on packages that were entered before June 24, 2015, for which the Agency had received a" substantive "payment on or after that date," but "rejected my proposal that the Agencies The production of information on packaging offers includes documents related to those offers that are not found in the central repository, such as communications from individual agents who represented the writers in relation to those offers, Mr. Marenberg also offered a new counterproposal regarding the number of custodians that the Agencies would be willing to search, indicating that each Agency would be willing to search for 15 custodians. "

On March 19, 2020, he wrote to agency attorneys in response to Marenberg's counterproposals. "As stated in my email on March 19," he wrote, "the Guilds agreed to accept the Agencies' proposal regarding their production of information on a subset of their packaging offerings. However, I explained to him that the guilds were unable to accept the agencies 'proposal regarding trustees. I noted that documents produced by the Agencies as part of the parties' meeting and conference process identified a substantial number of potential trustees in each Agency, at least 206 in CAA ( including at least 75 agents for writers, not including executives), 129 at UTA (which includes at least 55 agents for writers, not including executives), and 236 at WME (including at least 55 agents for writers, not including executives), and That simply includes the former individual agents (named plaintiffs) as the trustees would take 11 of the 15 trustees proposed by the agencies in CAA, again, without inc luir to executives. Each agency has also identified a substantial number of executives currently serving responsive documents: at least 16 in CAA, at least 9 in UTA, and at least 17 in WME.

"I also noted that the agencies' refusal to conduct an independent search beyond the central repository of documents related to the subset of packaging offerings for which they would be producing terms and other financial information would require an even greater number of custodians to be sought, because such custodian searches would be the only way to ensure that many documents and communications relevant to those packaging agreements and the representation received by the writers of their agents in connection with those agreements were produced. "

Rather, he wrote, "the Guilds have agreed to produce the most relevant documents in response to the agencies 'requests, whether or not they are in the possession of any identified custodians. I asked the agencies to respond to the unions' counterproposal before 23 As I received no response from the agencies to my email on March 19, during a conference call of the parties on March 30, 2020, I requested the agencies' current positions. UTA's attorney agreed that UTA and ( the guild) were at a standstill regarding the dispute over the number of custodians that UTA would include in their search for responsive documents.

"That same day, I wrote to the attorney for CAA, UTA, and WME to request that CAA and WME also confirm the parties' impasse. "On April 4, 2020, not receiving a response to my email on March 30, I wrote again to the CAA and WME attorneys, explaining that the Guilds would presume that their failure to respond meant that CAA and WME were taking the same position that UTA.

"On April 6, CAA confirmed that the parties were at a standstill. On April 8, WME also confirmed this. In the same communication of April 8, the agencies confirmed that each of them intended to use predictive encryption to search for receptive documents from 15 custodians. "