Take the musical movie & # 39; The best days & # 39; hoping to have an uplifting impact after the coronavirus

Producers for the upcoming big screen adaptation hope to be successful and have an inspiring impact like & # 39; Mamma Mia & # 39 ;. It did so after the 2008 financial crisis.

Take that musical "The band"is configured to reach the big screen.

The project, titled "Better days"is being adapted by Tim firth, who wrote the show and will be directed by Coky Giedroyc.

The members of Take That, past and present, endorse the film, which will feature a series of pop hits and a possible new song that the group will record for the project.

The film, like the play, will focus on the lives of five British schoolgirls obsessed with a fictional gang.

Former head of Studiocanal in the UK Danny Perkins, who is producing and distributing the film through his new company Elysian Film Group, tells Up News Info: "The Band was a special night and we hope this is the same. We hope it is just what people want to see in the other side of the pandemic. "

"It's about people coming together, it's nostalgic, it's about the music you love at 15 and being in touch with your teenage self. It's a movie that makes you feel good and that we hope will make people happy. There is More serious things to worry about right now, but I hope this can bring some joy once it can get going.Abbathemed movie] OMG! It came out shortly after the financial crisis and we hope this can have a similarly stimulating impact. "

"Take That they are very involved in it. They are excited about the idea of ​​the film and they are involved in every step. The plan is for them to write an original song and we will use several of their classic songs. They were 16 of their songs in the theatrical versions" .