Take That Movie ‘Greatest Days’ Be First Production for Elysian – Up News Info

Take that musical movie Better days It is slated to be the first production by British producer and distributor Danny Perkins Elysian Film Group.

The film, which has been developed with Universal Music Group, is based on the British theatrical musical The Band, which featured songs by the successful British band, whose members have included Robbie Williams and Gary Barlow. Tim Firth (Curly boots) is adapting his play. Coky Giedroyc (How to build a girl) is attached to direct.

The project is said to have Take That acceptance and talks are underway for the group to record an original song. The hits to be included in the film include Patience, Back For Good, A Million Love Songs, Shine, Relight My Fire, and could it be magic.

Related story Danny Perkins launches British distributor Elysian Film Group Distribution with the support of CAA – EFM

The film will focus on five 16-year-old schoolgirls from North West England in 1992 who are obsessed with a fictional boy band, whose songs are Take That hits. The story jumps forward to capture the girls' lives decades later.

Casting is underway with casting director Jina Jay (Darkest hour) The choreographer is Drew McOnie (Me before you) The goal is to shoot later this year.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Former Head of Studiocanal in the UK Perkins told us: "The band It was a special night and we hope this is the same. We hope it is just what people want to see on the other side of the pandemic. It's about people coming together, it's nostalgic, it's about the music you love at 15 and being in touch with your teenage self. It is a feel-good movie and we hope it will bring joy to people. There are more serious things to worry about right now, but I hope this can bring some joy once it can get going. my god It came out shortly after the financial crisis and we hope this can have a similarly stimulating impact. "

Perkins said Elysian is exploring financial partners for the film.

"Take That are very involved in that," he added. "They are excited about the idea for the film and are involved in every step. The plan is for them to write an original song and we will use several of their classic songs. There were 16 of their songs in the theatrical versions."

The group currently consists of Barlow, Howard Donald, and Mark Owen. The original lineup also featured Jason Orange and Robbie Williams.

Elysian's distribution arm is supported by CAA, marking the Hollywood agency's first investment in the UK. Perkins created the company last year with producer Kate Solomon (States 93) Details of Better days They were first reported by the Daily Mail.