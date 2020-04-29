SXSW hit with lawsuit after refusing to issue refunds for 2020 festival cancellation

Maria Bromley and Pauta Kleber file a class action lawsuit against the Austin festival in the US District Court. USA To the Austin Division of the Western District of Texas for a ticket refund dispute.

SXSW faces legal problems for not offering refunds to ticket buyers after its 2020 festival was canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The decision prompted two people, Maria Bromley and Pauta Kleber, to file a class action lawsuit against the Austin festival in the United States District Court for the Austin Division of the Western District of Texas on April 24.

The plaintiffs alleged that they spent more than $ 1,000 each to attend the event that was originally scheduled for March 12 and 20. In an announcement on March 6, organizers revealed that ticket and pass holders would not receive refunds. However, they would be given a free pass to the SXSW event in 2021, 2022, or 2023.

In addition, ticket holders were also offered a 50% discount based on the amount they spent in 2020 for another one of those three years. The plaintiffs alleged that the offer expires on April 30 despite notification that "there is no assurance that future festivals will be held."

The complaint read: "SXSW has, in effect, shifted the burden of the COVID-19 pandemic to festival goers … individuals who in these desperate times may urgently need the money they paid SXSW for a festival that never happened "

Following the lawsuit, a SXSW spokesperson responded in a statement to Billboard: "When Mayor Steve Adler issued an order on March 6, 2020, prohibiting SXSW from holding the 2020 event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we understood and We agreed with his harsh call. The pandemic and cancellation have caused a tremendous loss to our business, our staff, the City, and its citizens. We are still collecting the pieces after spending a year scheduling what would have been a remarkable event that required a lot of time, energy and resources to produce. "

The statement continued: "Due to the unique nature of SXSW's business, where we rely on an annual event, we incurred large amounts of unrecoverable costs long before March. These expenses and the loss of expected revenue have resulted in a situation where we don't have money to issue refunds "

"SXSW, like many small businesses across the country, is in an dire financial situation that requires us to rely on our contracts, which have a clearly established no-refund policy. Although we wish we could do more, we are doing our best to reconcile the situation and offered a postponement package option to 2020 registry buyers, "the statement concluded.