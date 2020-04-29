Switch to non-negotiable electric cars despite the virus

FRANKFURT – Germany's Daimler AG, luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz, made only a small profit in the first quarter of 2020 when the company closed factories and switched to cash preservation and cost management mode during the coronavirus crisis.

The company's CEO said on Wednesday that the Stuttgart-based automaker was now committing to a gradual restart of production, and that it would continue to invest in electric cars and digitization. He called the change to new technologies "non-negotiable,quot; despite the serious interruption of the virus outbreak.

Net profit was 168 million euros ($ 182 million), down from 2,100 million euros in the same quarter of the previous year. Revenue fell to € 37.2 billion from € 39.7 billion in the first quarter of 2019.

CEO Ola Kallenius said, "We have now started with a gradual increase in our production."

"At the same time," he said, "we continue to invest in key technologies, including electrification and digitization. They are non-negotiable elements of our future."