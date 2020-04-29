Swedish sniper Mathias Brome signs a one-year contract with Red Wings – Up News Info Detroit

Swedish sniper Mathias Brome signs a one-year contract with Red Wings - CBS Detroit
%MINIFYHTMLd4265e1d65dd64aa45caf946b434f4b414%

The Detroit Red Wings signed left wing Mathias Brome with a one-year contract, the team announced Wednesday, adding one of the top scorers in the Swedish Hockey League last season.

Mathias Brome (left) and Ville Pokka of Sweden compete for the puck during the Beijer Hockey Games match between Sweden and Finland at the Hovet Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, on February 10, 2019. (Photo by Jonas EKSTROMER / TT News Agency / AFP) / Sweden OUT (Photo credit to JONAS EKSTROMER / AFP via Getty Images)

Brome, 25, had a personal record of 43 points last season. He led Orebro HK with 17 goals and 26 assists. Brome averaged 33 points over three seasons in the SHL.

Brome will have an opportunity to contribute immediately when the NHL resumes play because the Red Wings, the league's worst, are desperately in need of help.

Finnish goalkeeper Veine Vehvilainen makes a save after a shot by Mathias Brome (R) during the Beijer Hockey Games match between Sweden and Finland at Hovet Stadium in Stockholm, Sweden on February 10, 2019 . (Photo by Jonas EKSTROMER / TT News Agency / AFP) / Sweden OUT (Photo credit should be read by JONAS EKSTROMER / AFP via Getty Images)

When the season was halted several weeks ago due to the coronavirus pandemic, Detroit had 39 points, beating the Boston Bruins NHL leaders by 61 points and all other teams in last place by at least 14 points.

