Swedish sniper Mathias Brome signs a one-year contract with Red Wings – Up News Info Detroit

The Detroit Red Wings signed left wing Mathias Brome with a one-year contract, the team announced Wednesday, adding one of the top scorers in the Swedish Hockey League last season.

Brome, 25, had a personal record of 43 points last season. He led Orebro HK with 17 goals and 26 assists. Brome averaged 33 points over three seasons in the SHL.

Brome will have an opportunity to contribute immediately when the NHL resumes play because the Red Wings, the league's worst, are desperately in need of help.

When the season was halted several weeks ago due to the coronavirus pandemic, Detroit had 39 points, beating the Boston Bruins NHL leaders by 61 points and all other teams in last place by at least 14 points.

