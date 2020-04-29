Swedish city deploys chicken poop to encourage social distancing

Walpurgis night in Stockholm Image: Getty

Here in the USA USA. Some of us are very responsible for social distancing, and others are giant idiots. But while the United States has the world's largest population of giant idiots per capita, that doesn't mean they don't exist in other countries as well. In Sweden, a city is dissuading its giant idiots from gathering in a park by covering it with chicken shit.

In anticipation of Thursday's Walpurgis night (a fun-sounding party involving bonfires and dancing), the city of Lund decided to avoid any attempt at celebration by dumping a ton of chicken manure in its central park.

As Gustav Lundblad, chairman of the local council's environment committee, told the Sydsvenskan newspaper, via The Guardian:

"We have an opportunity to fertilize the lawns, and at the same time it will suck, so it may not be as nice to sit and drink beer in the park," Lundblad said, adding that the only potential downside was that the smell might not be limited. to the park. "I am not an expert in fertilizers, but as I understand it, it is clear that it could also smell a little outside the park," Lundblad admitted. "These are chicken droppings, after all. I cannot guarantee that the rest of the city is odorless. But the point is to keep people out of the city park. "

Sweden has not blocked the way the US USA And many other countries around the world have, although their government has, of course, discouraged large gatherings such as those that normally occur on Walpurgis Night.

I'm glad to know that there are refined societies on this Earth that would allow chicken poop to stop them from throwing a picnic blanket. Someday, I would like to live somewhere with such high standards of health and cleanliness. In the meantime, I live in philadelphia. Oh good.