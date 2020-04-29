Survey: About half of workers in the US USA They want to continue working from home after the pandemic ends – Up News Info

Americans are preparing to work from home, and many employees and employers are considering a permanent shift.

According to a survey from the getAbstract website, almost half of the surveyed workers say they would like to keep their work setup from home in place.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Overall, 45% of employers are actively considering the move.

"Employees working from home reported that they were more productive and better performing, while appreciating the benefits of not traveling and having more time for family, friends and hobbies," getAbstract reported.