Supreme Court: SC asks Income Tax department to refund Rs 733 crore to Vodafone Idea – Latest News

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court granted partial relief to Vodafone Idea Ltd by asking the Income Tax department to repay Rs 733 crore to the telecommunications firm within four weeks, for the 2014-15 evaluation year. However, Vodafone Idea, formerly known as Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd, had requested a refund of Rs 4,759.07 million in tax refunds for AY: 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18.

The higher court did not order the I-T refund for AYs other than 2014-15.

"With regard to AY 2014-15, the final evaluation order approved under Section 143 (3) of the Law (Income Tax) indicates that the appellant (telecommunications company) is entitled to the refund of Rs 733 Crores; while for the AY 2015-16 there is a demand of Rs. 582 Crores, "said in the trial a bank made up of justices UU Lalit and Vineet Saran.

The higher court also noted that the Income Tax department would be entitled to invoke the "power required under Section 245 of the Act to offset the amount of the refund payable in respect of AY 2014-15 against the remaining tax payable."

"Since the required action is not even commenced, we do not say anything about it. At the facility, we order the amount of Rs. 733 Crores to be refunded to the appellant (telecommunications company) within four weeks from today subject to any proceeds that Revenue may deem appropriate to initiate in accordance with the law, "the superior court said.



The bank also ordered the tax department to complete as soon as possible the procedures related to the telecommunications company's claim for reimbursement and the scrutiny of revenue by the IT department for the 2016-17 and 2017 assessment years -18.

"Except for the instructions indicated …, we do not see any merit in any of the statements presented by the appellant (Vodafone). Therefore, this appeal is dismissed without any order of costs," said the judgment.

The telecommunications company had previously moved to the Delhi High Court alleging that there was complete inaction on the part of the I-T department in the processing of its ITRs and in issuing the corresponding refund.

The firm had requested an address from the government department to process and grant refunds for AYs 2014-15 to 2017-18, along with the interest pursuant to Section 244A of the Act.

On December 14, 2018, the Delhi High Court dismissed the petition and, against that decision, an appeal was filed with the High Court.