Super for the summer: we tested the training of Kumail Nanjiani (Pt. 4)

We have officially reached the goal.
Nine weeks ago inspired by Kumail NanjianiThe incredible transformation of the body for his role in the next Marvel movie The eternal, we set out on a journey to follow the teachings of the man who took him there, celebrity trainer and Hollywood's body plan Author David Higgins.
So, we got David's book and secured his additional #Super breakdowns, available for the first time after being tested in the molds of Black widow, Wonder Woman 1984 and more as part of a fundraising effort for his native Australia when wildfires across the country were the most important thing we had to worry about. We prepare to become intermittent fasts. And then, once the coronavirus became a truly global pandemic, we figured out how to do everything we thought we would be doing in a gym in our homes.
And here we are, nine weeks later, with some really impressive results and a new perspective on fitness and health. It's safe to say that this experience really changed us both.
"Now you are at the level of understanding, knowledge and physical strength that you can really turn your hand around and try things that you never thought you wanted or couldn't do before. So honestly, I would say, if not working with me, that's totally fine, what I understand, but if you try different things that you might enjoy, you will be amazed at how physically capable and strong it is to keep up with these kinds of different programs, whatever it is, "David encouraged during our last phone call. "Think about it and play around a bit, because now is the time to take off the shackles and say, 'OK, I'm strong enough. I have enough confidence in my own body to literally go and do whatever I want to do. And that's a really powerful position to be in. "
Before saying goodbye and going out into our physical future, feeling all kinds of power, we want to share some final thoughts on this experience and take a look at the physical transformations that have taken place. (If you want to catch up before reading on, you can find Parts One, Two, and Three here.)
There
When I think about how I felt nine weeks ago when we started this journey compared to how I feel now, it seems like that was a totally different person. This experience has been transformative in many ways that go beyond the physical aspect of it. Nine weeks ago, I was almost sorry I had agreed to do something so far out of my comfort zone in such a public forum, £ 15. heavier due to my dependence on serving and had a lack of motivation to get fit. The person I am now feels overwhelming guilt, even just thinking about skipping a day of exercise, a faster regular blinker, and now I enjoy fresh fruits and vegetables as snacks rather than anything, anything, high in carbs. . Honestly, who am I?
When it comes to diet, I had to retrain my mind from the beginning to eat to live rather than live to eat, and I think the philosophy really helped me through every week of intermittent exercise and fasting. Simplifying my meals, sticking with what works and what is easy to prepare at home, and choosing healthy snacks if needed, all worked well for me. I am also very proud to say that I haven't had a sip of Coca-Cola Light, which I drank regularly, since it started. I think I'm officially done with the soda, which is something I never thought I'd really say.
As for exercise, I am very proud of myself. I was terrified of starting this because the old me creatively found ways to avoid physical activity and all the reps and rounds of SuperShe on paper seemed so overwhelming. But I overcame that fear more each week as I became comfortable with each workout, I physically began to see results and was amazed at how quickly I felt empowered based on being consistent and accepting the challenge. Each week was still a challenge, sometimes to find motivation or to find physical strength, but I did it and gained some confidence along with all these new muscles.
I should also mention that my program really only lasted eight weeks because on Tuesday of our ninth final week, sadly I lost my grandfather and all the exercise and healthy eating went out the window while taking time to cry with my family. I did a full workout one day, walked two miles another day, and managed a few days of intermittent fasting, but overall I wouldn't consider the last week to be very productive and I think it's important to share it here. However, my "after,quot; photos were taken on April 26 once everything was said and done, and I am still very proud of the progress I made despite last week's setback.
The most significant and impactful part of all of this is how much I mentally benefited from eating healthy and staying active, especially in the isolation and quarantine era of COVID-19. It all starts from the inside. I intend to continue intermittent fasting, find heavier weights, and realistically exercise 3-4 days a week. I will also stick with the SuperMe plan because rotating through the whole body and lower body exercises made sense to me and again I learned throughout this process that if I stick with what works for me I have the best results. Maybe someday I can do a good push up.
All in all, I lost 15 lbs., I never missed a day of exercise (apart from my last four days, which I'm giving fun for) and I'm just as addicted to exercising now as it was to dieting. Coca-Cola before, so overall, I accomplished my goals. I even have a little bit of ab definition to prove it! I am so thankful to finally find an exercise regimen that works for me and I look forward to this new healthy lifestyle that I can confidently say that it has changed me for the better. To reference one of the best movies of all time, I feel like I just won the "Most Changed For Better Since High School,quot; award at Romy and Michele High School Reunionso i would like to thank Billy Christianson, Billy Nilles, David Higgins and everyone else who supported me during this transformation.
Club
How's the saying going? If you want to make God laugh, tell him about your plans. This is how it felt to embark on this process. When I got the idea, in January, the world was literally on fire. And I thought it would be great to raise awareness of David's cause and finally commit to a fitness program that was more than "spending 45 minutes on the elliptical machine and then going home."
Who would have guessed that we would be where we are today, isolated in our homes and clinging to any gram of sanity that we have left?
As Alli's start date and I got closer and closer, it became very clear that we couldn't do any of this as originally planned. Go to the gym? Impossible. Do you find all the equipment we would need to do this at home? A process. And yet we did it. (And with the little gym I've built in my garage, it may not return to my membership even when it's deemed safe. Sorry, Crunch!)
I look at that GIF of my before and after photos as our amazing senior creative editor Melissa herwitt made for us and I am full of pride. Of course, I still see all the areas I need to keep working on because my brain is such a jerk, but there is such a marked difference in my body that I feel and think, "I did that." And that is a good feeling.
So, let's take a look at the tangible differences: weight 14.5 lbs. lighter, and I could still afford an occasional piece of bread! I don't have any of my pants or shorts left, they are all too loose at the waist. Shirts that I haven't been able to wear in years no longer feel as tight around my stomach, but I feel a bit tighter up my sleeve thanks to my increasing definition of the arm. There is even a hint of ab in my body.
And the intangible: I have become a fast intermittent lifestyle, having seen the benefits first hand. I look forward to my post-work training, grateful for both the routine and the opportunity to get out of the day for a moment. I managed to stay sane during a really dark and uncertain moment. (Truthfully, I don't know how I would have gotten through these early stages of this pandemic without focusing on this.)
When it all started, nine weeks seemed like a long time, holding a side board for more than 30 seconds seemed impossible, and feeling really strong seemed like something I would have to keep pretending about.
But here I am, feeling that I have conquered everything.
And with the structure these nine weeks have provided me, even rooted in me, and an amazing David framework to build, I can't wait to see how I feel in another nine weeks, and another after that. Because even though the program has ended, my fitness journey has only just begun.
It may not have come out of this aspect as torn as Kumail, but I gained a self-confidence that feels even better. And who knows? Maybe by the time we can all get together for pool parties and beach days for sure again, it's already there. Stranger things have happened.
