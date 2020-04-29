Super for the summer: we tested the training of Kumail Nanjiani (Pt. 4)

We have officially reached the goal.

Nine weeks ago inspired by Kumail NanjianiThe incredible transformation of the body for his role in the next Marvel movie The eternal, we set out on a journey to follow the teachings of the man who took him there, celebrity trainer and Hollywood's body plan Author David Higgins.

So, we got David's book and secured his additional #Super breakdowns, available for the first time after being tested in the molds of Black widow, Wonder Woman 1984 and more as part of a fundraising effort for his native Australia when wildfires across the country were the most important thing we had to worry about. We prepare to become intermittent fasts. And then, once the coronavirus became a truly global pandemic, we figured out how to do everything we thought we would be doing in a gym in our homes.

And here we are, nine weeks later, with some really impressive results and a new perspective on fitness and health. It's safe to say that this experience really changed us both.