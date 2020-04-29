Studies leave the question of coronavirus transmission "in the air,quot; unanswered

A growing number of studies, including one published this week in the journal Nature, have found evidence that the coronavirus may remain suspended in the air in aerosol particles. That again raises the question of whether and to what extent the virus can be transmitted as an aerosol, although the evidence is far from conclusive and no such infections have been documented.

So far, the consensus is that the virus, although highly contagious, spreads through respiratory droplets generated when people breathe, speak, or cough, and does not infect people through particles that may remain in the air for hours, in the same way that measles and other viral illnesses can.

But the research is fueling a scientific debate about one of the most basic questions about the new coronavirus, how it spreads, and doing so at a time of high anxiety and nervous nerves. Outbreaks linked to crowded indoor environments such as prisons, meat packing plants, a narrow call center, and restaurant can serve as warnings about the dangers of reopening.

The scientific literature is full of alarming questions: Could ventilation systems spread the virus? By removing your clothes, could the virus particles go back into the air?

Research has shown that the virus is generally transmitted from person to person through relatively large respiratory drops that travel only a few feet before falling to the ground or onto the ground. People can also become infected by touching contaminated objects, known to scientists as fomites, and then, for example, by touching their faces.

"The airborne spread for COVID-19 has not been reported and is not believed to be a major driver of transmission based on the available evidence," concluded a comprehensive report by researchers from China and the World Health Organization published in February.

But that report went on to say that some medical procedures in health centers, such as intubating a patient, can generate virus sprays. And research at Rocky Mountain Laboratories, part of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, showed that aerosolized virus particles in laboratory equipment remained viable, still capable of growing in cell culture, for up to three hours while suspended. in the air.

The Nature article, written by scientists at Wuhan University in China, reported that aerosol traces of viral genetic material, called RNA, were found in two hospitals, particularly in poorly ventilated spaces. The highest concentration of aerosol particles was found in a single-person mobile toilet that lacked ventilation. Viral RNA was also found in an area where hospital workers took off their protective gear.

However, the report did not establish whether the airborne coronavirus samples were viable, that is, capable of generating a new infection.

"Although we have not established the infectivity of the virus detected in these hospital areas, we propose that SARS-CoV-2 can be transmitted through aerosols," the authors wrote. "Our results indicate that room ventilation, open space, disinfection of protective clothing, and proper use and disinfection of bathing areas can effectively limit the concentration of SARS-CoV-2 RNA in aerosols." .

The public should view China's new airborne virus study with caution, because the PCR test cannot distinguish viable viruses from non-infectious genetic fragments, said Andrew Noymer, an epidemiologist at the University of California, Irvine.

"The test to detect viable viruses is a much more thorough cell culture test, which the present study did not perform," said Noymer.

An alarming report from a restaurant in Guangzhou, China showed that an infected person who had not yet developed symptoms infected nine other diners. The researchers suggested that an air conditioning unit that recirculated the air could have spread droplets, carrying the virus between the tables.

"This simply demonstrates the terrible confusion created by the common misconception that there is somehow a bright line between aerosols and respiratory drops," said Donald Milton, professor of environmental health at the University of Maryland School of Public Health. . "First of all, they are all respiratory droplets: some are larger and others smaller, down to micro-droplets less than a micron in diameter. It is true that the larger droplets will behave like aerosols as the air speed increases, counteracting the force of gravity so that they do not fall. "

A study of a South Korean call center on the 11th floor found that 94 people were infected in a single outbreak, most of them grouped in half the office. The authors wrote that the outbreak highlights that the virus is "exceptionally contagious in crowded office settings, such as a call center."

That doesn't necessarily mean that the aerosol particles caused the infections.

"I am skeptical. To my knowledge, we really have not seen evidence of transmission occurring that way," said Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health. "Transmission studies from the call center and restaurant suggest that regular transmission of airborne droplets in confined or poorly ventilated spaces is itself a transmission risk without also having to worry about small particle aerosols."

To test whether aerosolized particles are spreading the virus, researchers will have to grow live viruses from those samples and not simply recover viral RNA, which could be residual genetic material that is unable to spread new infections.

A report, not yet reviewed by experts, from the University of Nebraska Medical Center found virus RNA on the surfaces of cell phones, toilets, bedside tables, and exercise equipment used by 13 patients with confirmed cases of covid-19. The hallway samples outside the patient rooms were also positive for viral RNA, suggesting that aerosols may be spreading the virus, but again the investigation did not conclude that the hallway samples were infectious.

External researchers are skeptical of this piece of information.

Vincent Munster, a virologist at Rocky Mountain Laboratories who led the aerosol coronavirus investigation, said Wednesday that aerosolized particles may be able to spread the virus, but this could be a very minor element in the pandemic.

"The question is:" What is currently driving the pandemic? "If it's primarily droplet transmission, and if we have air or aerosol transmission, what is the relative role? These are all important questions that I still think need to be addressed," Munster said.

Milton is planning studies with a contraption that measures droplets ejected when infected people point their heads at a cone-shaped device called the Gesundheit Machine. Those studies could definitely help answer questions about whether fine aerosolized particles are routinely generated when people breathe or cough, and whether they are likely to spread the disease.

