Striking a Balance (04/29/20) – Up News Info

Striking a balance

Reducing restrictions on COVID-19 risky activities is like setting a speed limit on our roads. The higher the speed limit, the greater the freedom to drive as desired, and the greater the number of statistically probable deaths. Others would advocate unfettered freedom despite the higher death rates, and vice versa. The political and economic challenge is to find a socially acceptable balance. Although one might differ from our elected leaders as to where to set the limits, or how quickly to proceed to adjust those limits, there will be a period of trial and error during which data and social feedback will tend to acceptable trade. outside between freedom and harm. Let's reduce the tension of our local leaders as they try to find a balance.

Peter Wessel Denver

Demand federal food benefits

In the wake of the COVID crisis and the unprecedented amount of job losses, licenses, and pay cuts our citizens have seen in the past month, many Colorado families are now unable to put food on the table. And with schools closed, children who once received two meals a day at school have lost a vital source of nutrition, further stressing family budgets.

As a consequence, our food banks are empty and Colorado families depend on federal food benefits more than ever, but nationally, there are proposals to reduce these benefits.

As Colorado residents, we must take a stand and let our legislators know that this is not right. As a mother and pediatrician, I know first-hand how important proper nutrition is to the minds and bodies of young and growing children. A hungry child cannot learn, does not have the energy to play, and has more difficulty sleeping than one who does not have to worry about when his next meal will be. Colorado lawmakers owe it to the children and families who serve to face Washington and demand continued and increased support for federal food benefits.

Sarah Nelson-Taylor, Denver

Speaking of the "satisfied man,quot;

I noticed the political cartoon on Tuesday and thought to myself, the man who jumps out of his parachute is not satisfied with the current conditions and the man who remains in his parachute is satisfied.

Then I looked at a slightly larger image and noted that just above the cartoon was the quote by Denver Post founder Frederick G. Bonfils: "There is no hope for the satisfied man."

I guess I can say that The Post features both sides, but the Bonfils quote is on the opinion / edit page every day.

Rob Crumpley, Broomfield

