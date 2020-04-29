Storm line moves south after causing damage in North Texas overnight – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

CLEBURNE (CBSDFW.COM) The Metroplex was saved from the worst of storms Tuesday night, but some Texans in the north were hit with multiple rounds of bad weather.

The effects of the storm could be seen Wednesday morning in Johnson County. There were obvious signs of hail and wind damage, plus a series of downed tree branches and electrical cables. But before dawn, it was difficult to determine any damage to the houses in the neighborhood.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Standing in front of the Precinct 1 workshop in Johnson County, Commissioner Rick Bailey told Up News Info 11 News: "We have significant damage to the area. As for the damage to the structure, we have had a house fire, which it was struck by lightning, here in Rio Vista and the damage here at this facility here and then I have another building where the upstairs doors went out. We had approximately 70 mph winds here is what was estimated. "

Storm reports have 2-inch diameter hail falling in Cleburne and a 15-foot-tall tree being uprooted in Mabank.

The storm put on a great show across North Texas.

Lightning bolts accounted for the most damage, even causing a house fire in Little Elm. There were no reports that anyone was injured.

In Johnson County, several residents are waking up in the dark, with more than 3,200 people there without electricity. In total, there are more than 11,000 outages in the entire metroplex.