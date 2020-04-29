Stock markets mix like US data looms. USA: live updates

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Stock markets mix like US data looms. USA: live updates
%MINIFYHTMLc93966d256ac80dd6775ea164cade24214%

Global stocks are mixed as investors wait for responses.

Global stocks mixed on Wednesday as investors waited for further indications of how well the world was recovering from the coronavirus outbreak.

European markets opened mixed after a largely positive day in Asia. Futures markets forecast gains for Wall Street when it opens later on Wednesday.

Large corporations, including Boeing, General Electric and Facebook, were planning to report their financial results during the first three months of the year. U.S. officials were also expected to reveal economic growth figures, while the Federal Reserve was expected to release a statement on the health of the U.S. economy later in the day.

All of this could affect investor sentiment, which has been buoyed in recent days by signs that the United States and other countries will slowly try to resume normal activities.

Prices of US Treasury bonds. Long considered a safe place to park money, the US was mixed during the European negotiation on Wednesday.

In the stock markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.1 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index in mainland China rose 0.4 percent. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.7 percent.

In London, the FTSE 100 Index rose 0.3 percent earlier. Germany's DAX was flat, and France's CAC 40 fell 0.1 percent.

The economic cost of the coronavirus pandemic is strongly affecting the earnings of Airbus, the European aviation giant, which reported on Wednesday a net loss of 481 million euros (about $ 522 million) in the first quarter of 2020, versus to a profit of 40 million. euros in the same period a year ago.

The company said it delivered 122 commercial aircraft compared to 162 in the first quarter of 2019. About 60 aircraft were not delivered due to the pandemic. Aircraft delivery is a key threshold for earning revenue for aircraft manufacturers.

"We are now in the midst of the most serious crisis the aerospace industry has ever known," company chief executive Guillaume Faury said in a statement. "We are implementing a series of measures to guarantee the future of Airbus."

Recently, Mr. Faury sent a memo to employees warning them that Airbus, with a workforce of 134,000, was "bleeding blood at an unprecedented rate."

The company's overall revenue decreased 15 percent to 10.6 billion euros during the quarter. Defense revenues increased 16 percent to 1.9 billion euros, partly offsetting the decline in sales of commercial aircraft.

Government data on Wednesday will surely show that the US economy. USA It contracted in the first quarter at its fastest rate in a decade. But the figures will hardly begin to reflect the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Economists surveyed by financial data and software company FactSet expect the Commerce Department to report that gross domestic product contracted at an annual rate of 4 percent in the first three months of the year. That would be the first negative reading since 2014, and the worst quarter since at least 2009, when the country was in a deep recession.

There is much worse to come. The economy was relatively strong in January and February, and even in March in some places. It wasn't until the end of March that the layoffs increased to millions when the companies closed and people were ordered to stay home.

"It was only two weeks, but it was so bad that it was over two and a half months of decent news," said Dan North, chief economist at credit insurance company Euler Hermes North America.

Economists expect second-quarter data, which will more fully capture the impact of the shutdown, to show that the economy contracted at an annual rate of 30 percent or more, a scale not seen since the Great Depression. Most forecasters see a return to growth in the second half of the year. But few expect a full rebound before 2021.

Samsung said on Wednesday that it expected to see a substantial drop in earnings during the second quarter, as the coronavirus pandemic affects demand for its smartphones and televisions.

Sales of personal computers and servers have increased as many white-collar workers try to avoid exposure to the virus by working remotely. But the pandemic has slowed demand for smartphones and disrupted production and logistics networks that manufacturers like Samsung rely on.

The revenues and profits from the sale of smartphones, televisions and other devices "are expected to decrease significantly as Covid-19 affects demand and leads to the closure of stores and plants worldwide," said the electronics giant. South Korea in a statement. statement accompanying your quarterly earnings announcement.

Samsung also expressed concern about the future of its smartphone business in a post-coronavirus world, saying that the medium-term outlook remained highly uncertain, with market competition "forecasted to intensify,quot; in the first half of 2020. .

The company is in a better position than it was at the moment last year, when an excess of chips suppressed global demand. Its annual operating profit has increased 3 percent to 6.4 trillion won ($ 5.3 billion) compared to the same period in 2019.

Still, its operating profit in the first three months of the year fell nearly 10 percent compared to the previous quarter.

The gifts are often framed as charities, but they are part of a growth scheme that enables top influencers, whose brand deals and sponsored travels are on hold, to quickly earn money from home. Buying sponsor space for events has also become the fastest and cheapest way to grow on the platform.

Instagram giveaways first emerged around 2016, and at one point they focused on giving away things like Louis Vuitton bags. But in the coronavirus era, influencers mostly offer only cash.

"People really need more cash than handbags, and logistically it is more difficult to take a promotional photo with the celebrity and the bag when everyone is locked up," said Louisa Warwick, founder of the Social Acceleration Group, which has organized seven gifts from Instagram. with influencers and actresses.

Simon Property Group, The largest mall operator in the United States, plans to reopen 49 properties between Friday and Monday, according to documents that were shared with retailers this week and obtained by The New York Times. Most of the listed properties are in Texas, Indiana, Georgia, and Missouri.

Malls will have shorter hours to allow "more disinfection and disinfection," the company said in the documents, which were first reported by CNBC. Simon Property outlined safety protocols for employees, contractors, and suppliers, including required temperature controls before work, protective masks, and social distancing.

Some of the guidelines suggest a somewhat dystopian shopping mall experience. Security officers and employees "will actively remember and encourage buyers,quot; to keep an adequate distance from other buyers and employees and to refrain from buying in groups. The food court seats will be altered and spaced to encourage social distancing. Play areas and drinking fountains will be closed, while in the bathrooms, all other sinks and urinals will be closed.

The company said it would also provide masks, free temperature tests, and disinfectant wipe packages to buyers who request it. Simon Property did not return requests for comment.

Axios says he will return a small business loan.

The media website Axios He said Tuesday night that he would repay a $ 4.8 million loan he had received from the Small Business Administration, adding that he was close to an agreement to raise capital by other means.

Axios received the loan through the Federal Paycheck Protection Program, a $ 342 billion fund created to help small American businesses cover payroll, rent and other expenses. The program, part of a vast economic rescue plan signed by President Trump in March, has been fraught with problems.

Several large companies, including AutoNation, Shake shack and the owner of Chris from Ruth Steak houses, They have also revealed that they were returning the money they had received through the program.

As the coronavirus outbreak declines in China, the country's companies and officials have made great strides to restart its economy. Its factories, paralyzed when the coronavirus outbreak spread across the country in January, are buzzing again, and even air pollution is returning.

Catch up – this is what's happening.

The reports were contributed by Taylor Lorenz, Ben Casselman, Stanley Reed, Ben Dooley, Keith Bradsher, Kate Conger, Mike Isaac, Neal E. Boudette, Michael Corkery, Sapna Maheshwari, Gregory Schmidt, Carlos Tejada, and Mike Ives.

Ad Create your own website for $1.99/month with WebHostingPad.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here