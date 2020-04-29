Stock markets mix like US data looms. USA: live updates

Ford Motor He said Tuesday that he lost $ 2 billion in the first quarter as factory and dealer closings reduced car production and sales for much of March. The automaker also said it expected to lose more than $ 5 billion on a pre-tax adjusted basis in the second quarter, when coronavirus damage is expected to be significantly greater.

Starbucks He said his global sales at the same store fell 10 percent, with sales in China 50 percent in the first three months of the year. Overall, revenue fell 5 percent to $ 6 billion, the company said. The company said it expected a recovery, but warned that the pandemic hit would be "significantly greater,quot; in the current quarter, which ends in June, due to the impact on business in the United States.