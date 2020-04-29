Stock markets mix like US data looms. USA: live updates

Global stocks are mixed as investors wait for responses.
Global stocks mixed on Wednesday as investors waited for further indications of how well the world was recovering from the coronavirus outbreak.
European markets opened mixed after a largely positive day in Asia. Futures markets forecast gains for Wall Street when it opens later on Wednesday.
Large corporations, including Boeing, General Electric and Facebook, were planning to report their financial results during the first three months of the year. U.S. officials were also expected to reveal economic growth figures, while the Federal Reserve was expected to release a statement on the health of the U.S. economy later in the day.
All of this could affect investor sentiment, which has been buoyed in recent days by signs that the United States and other countries will slowly try to resume normal activities.
Prices of US Treasury bonds. Long considered a safe place to park money, the US was mixed during the European negotiation on Wednesday.
In the stock markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.1 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index in mainland China rose 0.4 percent. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.7 percent.
In London, the FTSE 100 Index rose 0.3 percent earlier. Germany's DAX was flat, and France's CAC 40 fell 0.1 percent.
The economic cost of the coronavirus pandemic is strongly affecting the earnings of Airbus, the European aviation giant, which reported on Wednesday a net loss of 481 million euros (about $ 522 million) in the first quarter of 2020, versus to a profit of 40 million. euros in the same period a year ago.
The company said it delivered 122 commercial aircraft compared to 162 in the first quarter of 2019. About 60 aircraft were not delivered due to the pandemic. Aircraft delivery is a key threshold for earning revenue for aircraft manufacturers.
"We are now in the midst of the most serious crisis the aerospace industry has ever known," company chief executive Guillaume Faury said in a statement. "We are implementing a series of measures to guarantee the future of Airbus."
Recently, Mr. Faury sent a memo to employees warning them that Airbus, with a workforce of 134,000, was "bleeding blood at an unprecedented rate."
The company's overall revenue decreased 15 percent to 10.6 billion euros during the quarter. Defense revenues increased 16 percent to 1.9 billion euros, partly offsetting the decline in sales of commercial aircraft.
Government data on Wednesday will surely show that the US economy. USA It contracted in the first quarter at its fastest rate in a decade. But the figures will hardly begin to reflect the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Economists surveyed by financial data and software company FactSet expect the Commerce Department to report that gross domestic product contracted at an annual rate of 4 percent in the first three months of the year. That would be the first negative reading since 2014, and the worst quarter since at least 2009, when the country was in a deep recession.
There is much worse to come. The economy was relatively strong in January and February, and even in March in some places. It wasn't until the end of March that the layoffs increased to millions when the companies closed and people were ordered to stay home.
"It was only two weeks, but it was so bad that it was over two and a half months of decent news," said Dan North, chief economist at credit insurance company Euler Hermes North America.
Economists expect second-quarter data, which will more fully capture the impact of the shutdown, to show that the economy contracted at an annual rate of 30 percent or more, a scale not seen since the Great Depression. Most forecasters see a return to growth in the second half of the year. But few expect a full rebound before 2021.
Samsung said on Wednesday that it expected to see a substantial drop in earnings during the second quarter, as the coronavirus pandemic affects demand for its smartphones and televisions.
Sales of personal computers and servers have increased as many white-collar workers try to avoid exposure to the virus by working remotely. But the pandemic has slowed demand for smartphones and disrupted production and logistics networks that manufacturers like Samsung rely on.
The revenues and profits from the sale of smartphones, televisions and other devices "are expected to decrease significantly as Covid-19 affects demand and leads to the closure of stores and plants worldwide," said the electronics giant. South Korea in a statement. statement accompanying your quarterly earnings announcement.
Samsung also expressed concern about the future of its smartphone business in a post-coronavirus world, saying that the medium-term outlook remained highly uncertain, with market competition "forecasted to intensify,quot; in the first half of 2020. .
The company is in a better position than it was at the moment last year, when an excess of chips suppressed global demand. Its annual operating profit has increased 3 percent to 6.4 trillion won ($ 5.3 billion) compared to the same period in 2019.
Still, its operating profit in the first three months of the year fell nearly 10 percent compared to the previous quarter.
The gifts are often framed as charities, but they are part of a growth scheme that enables top influencers, whose brand deals and sponsored travels are on hold, to quickly earn money from home. Buying sponsor space for events has also become the fastest and cheapest way to grow on the platform.
"Corona has been tough on influencers and if they tell you you can win $ 20,000 by posting a sweepstakes on Instagram, you probably will," said Nathan Johnson, 19, who helps YouTube and TikTok stars organize sweepstakes.
Instagram giveaways first emerged around 2016, and at one point they focused on giving away things like Louis Vuitton bags. But in the coronavirus era, influencers mostly offer only cash.
"People really need more cash than handbags, and logistically it is more difficult to take a promotional photo with the celebrity and the bag when everyone is locked up," said Louisa Warwick, founder of the Social Acceleration Group, which has organized seven gifts from Instagram. with influencers and actresses.
Simon Property Group, The largest mall operator in the United States, plans to reopen 49 properties between Friday and Monday, according to documents that were shared with retailers this week and obtained by The New York Times. Most of the listed properties are in Texas, Indiana, Georgia, and Missouri.
Malls will have shorter hours to allow "more disinfection and disinfection," the company said in the documents, which were first reported by CNBC. Simon Property outlined safety protocols for employees, contractors, and suppliers, including required temperature controls before work, protective masks, and social distancing.
Some of the guidelines suggest a somewhat dystopian shopping mall experience. Security officers and employees "will actively remember and encourage buyers,quot; to keep an adequate distance from other buyers and employees and to refrain from buying in groups. The food court seats will be altered and spaced to encourage social distancing. Play areas and drinking fountains will be closed, while in the bathrooms, all other sinks and urinals will be closed.
The company said it would also provide masks, free temperature tests, and disinfectant wipe packages to buyers who request it. Simon Property did not return requests for comment.
Axios says he will return a small business loan.
The media website Axios He said Tuesday night that he would repay a $ 4.8 million loan he had received from the Small Business Administration, adding that he was close to an agreement to raise capital by other means.
Axios received the loan through the Federal Paycheck Protection Program, a $ 342 billion fund created to help small American businesses cover payroll, rent and other expenses. The program, part of a vast economic rescue plan signed by President Trump in March, has been fraught with problems.
Axios said he was returning the money because the program had been "politically polarized."
"The program has become divisive, becoming a public debate on the value of specific industries or companies," Jim VandeHei, CEO of Axios, said on the company's website. He added that a new source of funding had emerged last week, allowing Axios to return the money with confidence.
Several large companies, including AutoNation, Shake shack and the owner of Chris from Ruth Steak houses, They have also revealed that they were returning the money they had received through the program.
As the coronavirus outbreak declines in China, the country's companies and officials have made great strides to restart its economy. Its factories, paralyzed when the coronavirus outbreak spread across the country in January, are buzzing again, and even air pollution is returning.
But empower consumers It could be the most difficult task. Many lost their jobs or had their wages reduced. Others were rocked by weeks of idleness and home confinement, a time when many had to rely on their savings for food. For a generation of young Chinese people known for their American-style shopping, saving and saving have a sudden new appeal.
China's consumer confidence problem offers potential lessons for the United States and Europe, which are only beginning to plan your recoveries. Even if businesses reopen, the real challenge may be empowering or persuading affected and traumatized consumers to start spending money again.
Several economists have called on China to do more to help consumers. The United States and other countries have unleashed major spending programs that include direct payments to households, but China has largely abstained so far, in part due to debt concerns.
Catch up – this is what's happening.
-
Ford Motor He said Tuesday that he lost $ 2 billion in the first quarter as factory and dealer closings reduced car production and sales for much of March. The automaker also said it expected to lose more than $ 5 billion on a pre-tax adjusted basis in the second quarter, when coronavirus damage is expected to be significantly greater.
-
Starbucks He said his global sales at the same store fell 10 percent, with sales in China 50 percent in the first three months of the year. Overall, revenue fell 5 percent to $ 6 billion, the company said. The company said it expected a recovery, but warned that the pandemic hit would be "significantly greater,quot; in the current quarter, which ends in June, due to the impact on business in the United States.
-
Alphabet, the parent company of Google, reported a 3 percent increase in earnings in the quarter ending March, but warned that there was a significant slowdown in advertising spending in the past month as the coronavirus spread in the United States. Revenue rose 13 percent in the first quarter to $ 41.2 billion, beating Wall Street analysts' projections.
-
Uber is discussing layoffs of up to 20 percent of its workforce, or approximately 5,400 employees, according to two people familiar with the transportation company's deliberations. In addition, Thuan Pham, Uber's chief technology officer, resigned last week, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because details were confidential. Pham was one of the longest-running executives at Uber, and began his career there in 2013.
The reports were contributed by Taylor Lorenz, Ben Casselman, Stanley Reed, Ben Dooley, Keith Bradsher, Kate Conger, Mike Isaac, Neal E. Boudette, Michael Corkery, Sapna Maheshwari, Gregory Schmidt, Carlos Tejada, and Mike Ives.