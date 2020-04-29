Steven Van Zandt gets SiriusXM to play "Lean On Me" tomorrow 7PM as a salute to Front Line COVID-19 Warriors – Up News Info

Starts! Steven Van Zandt, the Jersey icon and dual consignee of Bruce Springsteen and Tony Soprano, has used his influence on SiriusXM to convince boss Scott Greenstein to play the Bill Withers song. Lean on Me. On each SiriusXM channel, at 7 p.m. This is equivalent to the British pounding the pots every night from their homes, as the song is intended to be a gesture of support for first responders, nurses, doctors and others on the front lines fighting the COVID pandemic- 19.

Van Zandt has spent his downtime during the pandemic with his Rock and Roll Forever Foundation and his national K-12 curriculum initiative, TeachRock.org, along with the student-led organization YOUnison, as well as 50 support organizations honoring first responders and healthcare workers on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic tomorrow as part of the "World Gratitude Day" initiative.

Van Zandt wants teachers, students, and everyone to learn and share the iconic song through sheet music licensed by Hal Leonard Corporation, as well as special lesson plans developed by TeachRock.org, The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and others. Participants are encouraged to download the materials and then share their unique versions on YouTube and on social media channels using the hashtags #LeanOnUs and #DayOfGratitude.

"We are all finding ways to thank our essential worker heroes who have worked in this terrifying time," says Van Zandt. “We applaud them every night at 7:00. Now we will add a great song to say thank you. "