Steven Spielberg admits not succeeding in finding a better idea for the sequel to & # 39; The Goonies & # 39;

The acclaimed filmmaker makes a surprise appearance in Josh Gad's new virtual series, & # 39; Reunited Apart & # 39 ;, when the original cast of his hit 1985 film caught up and remembered the project.

Steven spielberg has repeatedly raised the idea of ​​a sequel to "The goonies 2"but you can never come up with a plot good enough to beat the original movie classic.

The filmmaker shared the news of the failed discussions on Monday, April 27, while reconnecting with the cast of the 1985 hit about the actor. Josh Gadnew virtual series, "Reunited apart with Josh Gad".

The "Frozen (2013)Star is a huge fan of the film and initially created the live broadcast of charity for her stars, including Josh Brolin, Sean Astin, Corey Feldman, Jeff Cohenand Martha PlimptonHe was able to catch up and remember the project, but viewers were given an added bonus when "The Goonies" writer and executive producer Spielberg participated in the video call as one of several surprise guests, along with fellow screenwriter. Chris Columbus and director Richard Donner

During the chat, Spielberg revealed, "Chris, Dick, and I … we've had a lot of conversations about it (a sequel). Every two years we come up with an idea, but then we can't take it."

"The problem is the bar that all of you raised in this genre," he explained to the castmates. "I don't think we could have come up with a better idea than" The Goonies "that we all did in the 1980s."

Then he joked, "Until we do it, people will have to watch this (live broadcast) a hundred times."

"The Goonies" was based on an idea from Spielberg's story and focused on a group of children who embark on an adventure while trying to save their homes from foreclosure.

Monday's virtual gathering also featured Donner leading the old friends in some scene performances, after which Columbus joked, "I really think you guys can be better now!"

The unique Goonies gathering also served as a fundraiser for the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, through which officials provide assistance to vulnerable communities during the coronavirus pandemic.