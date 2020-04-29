Steve Kerr says Warriors season is probably over – Up News Info San Francisco

(KPIX) If the NBA returns to end the 2019-20 season, Steve Kerr believes the Warriors will not part with it.

“It feels like the end of the season for our team. It just does. We don't know anything officially. There's still a chance the league will ask us to come back and play some games … but everyone assumes this is something like that. We're not going to get too involved anymore, "Kerr said Tuesday in a zoom conference call for the University of San Francisco with Jennifer Azzi, a Hall of Fame member, and Warriors president Rick Welts.

The NBA has not announced any plans on the look of the schedule if the season resumes, but Kerr's comments suggest that there have been discussions that only teams currently qualify for the return of the playoffs. Golden State is 15-50, the worst record in the NBA, and had 17 games left before the season was suspended due to Covid-19. Kerr added that the organization is already turning the page to next season.

“We had a call from Zoom, Bob Myers and I got on Zoom with our players, our entire roster last week. And it was just an opportunity to sign up, but it was also an opportunity for Bob to update the players on his league contact and the latest news, but it also felt like our annual team exit meeting. Our coaching staff and I have been undergoing staff evaluations, off-season plans, so we are absolutely in off-season mode at the moment. "