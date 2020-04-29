Steve Kerr says Warriors are in "offseason mode,quot;

While the NBA hopes to resume its 2019-20 season that was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr is in no rush to return and is already looking toward the 2020-21 season. .

The NBA season was suspended last month due to COVID-19, which has killed more than 217,800 people worldwide.

"It feels like the offseason," Kerr said during a Zoom conference call Tuesday.

"And we actually had a Zoom call, (Warriors general manager) Bob Myers and I zoomed in on our players, our entire roster last week. And it was just an opportunity to sign up, but it was also a Bob's opportunity updated the players on his league contact and the latest news, but it also felt like our annual team exit meeting.

"Our coaching staff and I have been undergoing staff evaluations, offseason plans, so we are absolutely in offseason mode right now."

Speaking to Warriors president and chief operating officer Rick Welts and University of San Francisco women's basketball coach Jennifer Azzi as part of a virtual city council, Kerr said that with Golden State sitting at 15-50 And at the end of the Western Conference, it's hard for your team to be motivated to want to come back and play when they're out of the playoffs.

"The suspension came at an interesting time and it really made a difference, depending on your team's position in the standings," he said.

"So I have talked to some of my fellow coaches who are coaching teams that are at the center of the playoff hunt. They are desperately trying to keep in touch with their team, some of them are even doing Zoom group exercises with their staff. training, and they're trying to find hoops for their players to shoot where they can.

"It's different for us because we had 17 games, but we were out of the playoffs. It feels like the end of the season for our team. It just does."

The NBA has considered resuming the regular season with teams playing in isolation without fans, which would ultimately lead to a unique situation for a Warriors team with nothing to play if their players are forced to essentially play practice games in empty gyms.

"We don't know anything officially," said Kerr. "There's still a chance that the league will ask us to come back and play a few games, but given what we've been through this season with all the injuries and difficult history, it's been more the case that we keep in touch with the boys. But everyone is assuming this is something like that. We're not going to get much more involved anymore. "