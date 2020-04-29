Stellify Makes Channel 4 Show, Celebrity Dog Movie Owners – Up News Info

Sony Pictures Television producer Stellify Media has gotten one of the most unusual television commissions to come out of the coronavirus pandemic: it ties cameras to dogs and lets them roam around the homes of their famous owners.

Northern Irish producer to make four-part series Snoop dogs for the British station Channel 4, in which the dogs armed with Go-Pros will take viewers inside the houses of the rich and famous.

in a Through the keyholeStyle style, the owner's identity will be kept secret until the end of each episode, meaning viewers will spend 30 minutes trying to guess who the dog belongs to.

"I didn't want the blockade to stifle creative conversations and Snoop dogs it's a perfect example of a reactive and out-of-the-box commission, "said Sean Doyle, deputy director of functions and formats at Channel 4.

"We've taken a wonderfully ridiculous turn in filming in a blockade that only Channel 4 could get away with. We hope families enjoy playing while receiving a healthy dose of doggy antics and lush properties and interiors of celebrity homes." .

Snoop dogs It is Stellify's first commission for Channel 4 and will take place in Belfast with funding from the Northern Ireland Screen. Executive producers are Kieran Doherty and Matthew Worthy.