Stacey Abrams defends Joe Biden against Tara Reade's allegations

Criticism of former Vice President Joe Biden, the alleged Democratic candidate in the 2020 presidential election, has escalated in the past week amid allegations that Biden sexually assaulted a former aide, Tara Reade, in the 1990s. And some of Biden's most vocal supporters include women in the political arena, both because they are disproportionately asked to speak to the character of Biden, implying that standards for sexual assault are set by the prerogative of women, and because the Synchronous Desolation is the current default for those in the Biden camp.

As Reade's story has gained a wider audience, Biden has visibly surrounded herself with female Democrats. Received a predictable backup from Hillary Clinton on Tuesday during, of all things, a virtual town hall dedicated to women's issues. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, perhaps best known for asking for resignation of former senator Al Franken after allegations of sexual harassment were raised against him, and paying a strong political price for doing itdefended Biden against accusations of sexual assault. "I support Vice President Biden," he said during a conference call this week. "He has dedicated his life to supporting women and has vehemently denied this accusation."

But perhaps none have been more direct in their support of Biden than former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, who has been openly campaigning for the role of vice president by expressing her wish to the press. Abrams' laudable advocacy for policies that support the poor, including his fight against voter suppression, his stance against cash bail and other punitive practices that disproportionately impact the poor, and his advocacy for early childhood education has transformed from a virtual unknown to a beloved politician and a new face for the future of the Democratic Party. His last However, Biden's breathless defense is much less endearing.

On Tuesday night, Abrams was questioned by CNN's Don Lemon about his unwavering support for Biden. "CNN has now spoken on the record with his former neighbor who says Reade told him about the accusation within a few years of the alleged incident," Lemon said. "Biden's campaign says false, it never happened. Is this a credible allegation?

"I think women deserve to be heard and I think they need to be heard," said Abrams. "But I also believe that those allegations should be investigated by reliable sources. the New York Times They investigated thoroughly and found that the allegations were not credible. "

She continued: “I believe in Joe Biden. I think he is a person who has shown that his love for family, his love for our community, has been made perfectly clear through his work as a leader of Congress and as an American leader. I know Joe Biden and I think he is telling the truth and that this did not happen. "

Although the Times the piece seemed to have been unduly influenced for the Biden campaign, He corroborated that Reade shared the story with his brother at the time and did not come to a definitive conclusion about the veracity of his complaint. Furthermore, Abrams has ignored the reports that have appeared since the Times report including new evidence from CNN and the discovery of a old clip from Reade's mother Larry King Show seeking advice for her daughter who experienced "trouble" while working with a "prominent senator"

But Abrams has been seeking the vice presidency before Reade's accusations became widespread, and is willing to give the Biden campaign the highest award it can offer, itself, as tribute. The path you are taking is treacherous. Black women have no second chance, so Abrams may view Biden's campaign as his best shot at a higher position. But if Reade's story takes hold, it is likely to contaminate those who defended Biden; Abrams's name could be tarnished. As Rebecca Traister noticed in her New York Magazine piece about all this debacle, the women who act as Biden's future cronies "will end up in danger by being tied to him and the disaster of his historical deficiencies."

Therefore, Abrams finds himself instigating a demon's deal: potentially improving his position by defending Biden and risking backing off or losing his chance at a higher position. Career should be a stronger motivator than concern for Abrams, who has become a defender for Biden.

Initially, Abrams' frankness about her veep ambitions It was somewhat refreshing; It has long been considered inappropriate to actively audition for the role, although most politicians would surely take the opportunity. But his momentum so far is combined with unwavering skepticism when it comes to questions about Reade's indictment. On April 20 she saying The Daily Beast that, "Vice President Biden has spent more than 40 years in public life advocating for women, and nothing in the Times The review [of Reade's allegations] suggests more than he already knew: that Joe Biden is a man of the highest integrity who will make all women proud as our next president. "

The "highest integrity" is a powerful description. Many have integrity, but even the most honest and sincere among us would hesitate to boast that they are someone of the higher integrity. And the notion that Biden is endowed with a remarkable amount, particularly when eight women I have said about playing improperly, it is frankly hard to believe.