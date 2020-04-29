Spotify sees audition surge on TV, game console in Q1 – Up News Info

Spotify shares rose more than 12% on Wednesday morning in strong quarterly figures that showed a change in listening patterns that changed solid subscriber growth last quarter amid a global pandemic. The Stockholm, Sweden-based music streaming giant said average monthly users rose 31% to 286 million, including 130 million premium subscribers and 163 million ad-supported.

Listening through television and game consoles increased more than 50% in the last quarter of the previous year in the US. USA And 40% globally as the streaming time, listening on the go, in the gym obviously fell, and the hype was smooth. CEO Daniel Ek noted in a conference call that consumers are "creating new habits" for listening at home, and that advertising is a relatively small part of revenue.

Game consoles remain one of the top two or three platforms in terms of consumption for most of this month, Ek said.

The company reported revenue of € 1,848 billion (about $ 2 billion) and recorded net revenue of $ 1 million for the three months ending in March.

He noted increased consumption of podcasts (there are 1 million on the service) and catalog music, in part due to fewer new releases. The Weeknd was a top draw, and anticipated an increase in new releases in the second and third quarters.

When asked about traditional radio, Ek did not regret the words, saying that the inexorable trend is that "everything linear dies" in economic crises and that the current one will fan "the tailwinds of what has already happened. been happening: linear motion on demand. "

Spotify said 60% of its paid subscribers come from its free service, which is growing a little faster right now. Churn was in line with forecasts, but showed a "modest" increase in cancellations and payment failures at the end of the quarter. The company said 1 in 6 respondents in a US exit survey. USA He cited COVID-related reasons for canceling accounts and more than 80% said it was extremely likely or likely that they would be renewed once the economic situation improves.