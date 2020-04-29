Sports, news and documentation ceremonies will go virtual in 2020, joining the daytime program – Up News Info

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has canceled all in-person award ceremonies for the remainder of the year.

NATAS had previously determined that the Daytime Emmy Awards would be held without ceremony in person, but had continued to plan sporting, news and documentary, and technology and engineering events. The decision has now been made that the ceremonies will be conducted remotely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The news comes today after NATAS held its New York Regional Emmy Awards on Saturday through a virtual ceremony, which acted in part as a test for the other shows in the 2019-2020 award cycle.

"While it seems unlikely that officials will even allow these major events to take place this year, it is also clear that there will be a time lag between being allowed to have an event and being able to provide an environment in which all attendees they feel safe and comfortable attending, "said NATAS President and CEO Adam Sharp. "Ultimately, a single person-to-person transmission resulting in serious infection would be devastating evidence of a misjudgment in the process."

