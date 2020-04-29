Spain, France, Greece: Coronavirus World News Live Updates

Study finds coronavirus in tiny droplets in the air at Wuhan hospital.
In addition to mounting evidence that the new coronavirus can spread through the air, scientists have identified genetic markers for the virus in airborne droplets, many with diameters less than one-ten-thousandth of an inch.
That had previously been shown in laboratory experiments, but now Chinese scientists studying real-world conditions report that they captured small droplets containing the virus' genetic markers from the air at two hospitals in Wuhan, China, where the outbreak began.
Their findings were published Monday in the journal Nature.
It is unknown if the virus in the samples they collected was infectious, but the droplets so small that they are expelled by breathing and talking can remain in the air and be inhaled by others.
"Those will stay in the air floating for at least two hours," said Linsey Marr, a Virginia Tech professor of civil and environmental engineering who was not involved in the Nature article. "It strongly suggests that there is potential for airborne transmission."
Dr. Marr and many other scientists say there is increasing evidence that the coronavirus is spreading by tiny droplets known as aerosols. So far, the World Health Organization has downplayed the possibility, saying the disease is spread primarily through larger droplets that don't stay in the air for long, or by touching contaminated surfaces.
Even with the new findings, the problem is not resolved. Although RNA from the coronavirus, the genetic model of the virus, was present in aerosols, scientists still don't know whether the viruses remain infectious or whether the tests only found harmless virus fragments.
Even if the government does not keep students and workers at home, fear of the coronavirus does.
When the British government ordered students to stop going to school, it made two major exceptions: children of essential workers and children classified as "vulnerable,quot; are still able to attend, so thousands of schools have remained open to them.
But with coronavirus fears at a high level, only about 5 percent of eligible students are showing up.
"Even if there are not many students at the school, it is still very dangerous," said Meesha Amble, who chose to keep her two children at home in East London. “These are young children: they play, they touch, they don't listen. They could catch the virus and take it home very easily. "
The same fear is working around the world as blockages are alleviated. While some people cry out for relief from government restrictions, others feel that using their freedom is too risky.
"It is better to stay hungry than to get the coronavirus," he said. "Why should I risk the lives of my family members for a few hundred rupees?"
Bangladesh has allowed reopening of garment factories, but employees are reluctant to return.
In England, more than 3 million of the 9 million school-age children could be in school. But last week, attendance averaged around 165,000, according to government reports (not covering Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland).
The attendance rate was 10 percent for vulnerable children, those with special needs or having a social worker, and 4 percent for the children of people whose jobs are considered essential.
Social workers fear the consequences for children living in poverty or unstable families.
"For these children, the school tends to provide one or two hot meals a day, as well as the structure and support of friends and teachers," said Anne Longfield, Children's Commissioner for England.
Sweden did not impose a blockade, trusting its people to voluntarily follow protocols.
When the Swedish government challenged conventional wisdom and refused to order a complete closure to "crush the curve,quot; of the coronavirus epidemic, public health officials noted that trust is a central justification.
And, to a large extent, Sweden appears to have been as successful in controlling the virus as most other nations. The country's death rate of 22 per 100,000 population is the same as that of Ireland, which has He won praise for his handling of the pandemic.
But on a warm spring day in Stockholm last week, there was little evidence that people were observing the protocols. Swedish youth crowded bars, restaurants and parks, drinking in the sun.
While other countries slowed down, Sweden kept its borders open, left schools in session and placed no limits on public transport. Hairdressers, gyms and some cinemas have remained open.
Gatherings of more than 50 people were banned, and in late March, authorities banned visits to nursing homes. But there are almost no fines, and pedestrians wearing masks are generally seen as having just landed from Mars.
Throughout the crisis, Sweden has had enough intensive care units to care for patients with Covid-19, said Minister of Health and Social Affairs Lena Hallengren. "We have 250 empty beds at the moment."
This does not mean that Sweden has escaped the deadly consequences of Covid-19. the The Swedish Public Health Authority admitted that the country's older people have been badly affected, and that the virus spread to 75 percent of Stockholm's 101 residences.
The country's state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell acknowledged that Sweden will have to face its widespread failure with people over the age of 70, who have accounted for a staggering 86 percent of the country's 2,194 deaths to date.
The public health authority also announced last week that more than 26 percent of Stockholm's 2 million residents will be infected by May 1.
But even that number was presented as a kind of victory: a series of infections that could limit future outbreaks, achieved without suffering an excessive number of deaths.
The peoples of Spain are fighting a solitary fight against the coronavirus.
Like the small communities around the world, the peoples of Spain are discovering that their isolation is a mixed blessing. It may offer some protection against contagion, but once it attacks the coronavirus, it can reveal the particular vulnerabilities they face.
In Valderrobres, a tourist town of about 2,400 people in northeast Spain that is known for its 14th-century Gothic castle, half of the health workers at the local nursing home tested positive for the coronavirus. Almost 50 of the 60 residents did the same, 12 of whom died.
The closest intensive care hospital is two hours away, and the mayor, Carlos Boné, said he had to buy tests for people at the nursing home because authorities initially refused to screen people without symptoms.
Local residents have started cleaning and disinfecting the city themselves. Miguel Angel Caldu, a farmer, disinfects the narrow streets with a spreader that is normally used to fertilize his vines and almond trees.
"If we don't take care of ourselves, no one will," Caldu said.
In Spain, despite a robust health care system, rural areas have suffered from aging health care infrastructure and a shortage of doctors, after decades of urbanization and lack of public investment. Its residents also tend to be older, putting them at greater risk during the pandemic.
"In areas that may have been neglected, the feeling of abandonment can be as emotional as it is material," said Sergio del Molino, a writer who coined the expression. "Empty Spain,quot; or "Empty Spain,quot;, to refer to the drainage of people and the emptying of infrastructure.
Spain, France and Greece announce plans to restart daily life, with warnings.
The governments of Spain, France and Greece announced plans to rekindle a certain appearance of normality on Tuesday, but warned that restrictions on large groups would remain in place for months. Here are the highlights.
In Spain, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced a gradual reduction of the blockade for approximately two months, but without establishing specific deadlines, in addition to confirming that adults would be allowed to exercise outdoors as of May 2, following the example of the children, who were Allowed to leave home for the first time in weeks on Sunday.
Sánchez said relaxing the blockade will vary by region, and that the entire country will benefit from "the new normal,quot; in late June. However, schools would not reopen before September, with some possible exceptions.
The pandemic has killed at least 23,822 people in Spain.
In Greece, Greek Prime Minister Kiriakos Mitsotakis said compliance with the restrictions had made the country "an example for the rest of the world."
The Greeks have had to notify the government every time they leave home and offer a reason. That will end on May 4, when some stores will reopen. Salons will open by appointment only, and churches will open but may not hold services. Exercise will be allowed on the beaches, but not on the deck chairs. High school students will return to school in phases beginning May 11.
Travel between counties will remain prohibited for at least two weeks. Elementary schools and kindergartens may reopen June 1, when some food services and hotels are also expected to open. The prime minister said large gatherings, such as concerts or sporting events, are highly unlikely this summer.
Only 138 of the 10.7 million people in Greece have died after testing positive for the virus, one of the lowest rates in Europe.
In France, Prime Minister Édouard Philippe told lawmakers, some wearing masks, that France must "live with the virus, act gradually, adapt locally."
The government will begin to reduce restrictions before May 11 if the virus remains under control, he said. The measures will be reevaluated on June 2.
"A little contempt and the epidemic restarts," said Philippe. "A little caution, and it is the country as a whole that is sinking."
Authorities have confirmed 23,660 coronavirus deaths, but the number of hospitalized patients is decreasing.
Among the details that Mr. Philippe described:
The country will be divided into "green,quot; areas, where cases are few, and "red,quot; areas, which will be subject to further restrictions. Older people will be encouraged to limit their movements and contacts. Schools will gradually reopen.
People will be able to travel up to 100 kilometers from their home, but traveling further will be limited and public gatherings of more than 10 people will be prohibited. Wearing masks in public is strongly recommended, and is required in certain locations, such as schools or, for at least 3 weeks, on public transportation.
At least 700,000 tests would be performed per week, allowing authorities to identify and isolate the carriers.
Most stores will reopen, and owners may refuse service to customers who do not wear masks. Cafes, restaurants and bars will be closed until at least the end of May. Large museums, theaters and concert halls will remain closed until further notice.
From France The paid leave program, which the government has made available during the pandemic, will continue through June.
Face masks will be required on JetBlue flights, and British Airways announces the layoffs.
JetBlue will require passengers to wear face covers starting next week, becoming the first major US airline to force its customers to cover their noses and mouths since the coronavirus outbreak began.
The policy, which takes effect on Monday, covers the duration of a passenger's flight, from check-in to boarding and disembarking, the airline said.
JetBlue had already been requiring its crew members to cover their faces while on duty. The airline said it modeled its new policy based on a recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that people cover their nose and mouth in public to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Singapore has seen A surge of coronavirus cases among migrant workers, after months of successfully controlling the outbreak. As of Tuesday, coronavirus cases related to migrant workers' dormitories accounted for 88 percent of Singapore's 14,446 cases, including more than 1,400 new cases in a single day.
Many migrant workers live on the outskirts of the city in dormitories that can accommodate up to 20 people per room, making it almost impossible to follow social distancing guidelines.
Singapore has tracked the contacts of people infected with the coronavirus and published detailed information on groups of cases. An analysis of the data shows how the virus has spread rapidly among the dormitories of migrant workers.
The government has ordered all dormitory workers to stop working until May 4, imposing an order to stay home for 180,000 foreign workers in the construction sector. The government has also declared 25 bedrooms as isolation areas, where workers are confined to their rooms.
More than 20 percent of Singapore's population of 5.7 million people are foreign workers. Many come from Bangladesh and India, working in the construction, shipping, manufacturing, and domestic service sectors.
The breakdown of nationalities among confirmed cases shows that workers in these countries have been disproportionately affected.
Japan delayed the Olympics until 2021, but even that timeline can be optimistic.
It would be "extremely difficult,quot; for Japan to host the Tokyo Olympics next summer without a coronavirus vaccine, the head of a group of Japanese doctors said Tuesday.
But sticking to that plan would require an improved "global picture," Dr. Yoshitake Yokokura, president of the Japan Medical Association, told reporters on Tuesday. "My personal opinion is that if an effective vaccine has not been developed, it will be difficult to host the Olympics," he said.
"I wouldn't say they shouldn't be held, but I would say it would be extremely difficult," added Dr. Yokokura.
On Tuesday, Yoshiro Mori, chairman of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, was quoted as saying to a Japanese newspaper that the Games would be "scrapped,quot; if they could not take place next July.
"The Olympics would be far more valuable than any other in the past if we could move on after winning this battle," Mori told Nikkan Sports newspaper. "We have to believe this. Otherwise, our hard work and efforts will not be rewarded. "
As of Monday night, Japan's death toll from the coronavirus was 376, and its number of national cases was more than 13,000. Dr. Yokokura told reporters on Tuesday that he felt it was still too early to consider lifting the country's state of emergency.
Volunteers fight to feed and shelter migrants and others who live on the streets of Brussels.
These days there are few trains or passengers that disturb the tranquility inside the cavernous Gare du Nord in Brussels, but twice a day, a long line of migrants and homeless people forms along one of the inactive platforms.
Nabil Moujahid and other volunteers run the risk of contracting an infection when they meet them, delivering 500 packages of food and toiletries daily to people who have been adrift due to the closure of the Belgian coronavirus.
"We have a rotating system with other volunteers to ensure that we deliver meals twice a day," said Moujahid, 33, a teacher and founder of a migrant aid group, Citizens in solidarity. "These people really do have that."
Every year, thousands of migrants apply for refugee status in Belgium, or go on their way to other countries. At any given time, there are generally hundreds in government-run detention centers, and hundreds more living on the streets of Brussels.
But when Belgium entered the shutdown in March, it emptied half of the detention centers to reduce overcrowding. It stopped accepting new asylum claims and then resumed, but only online and only in French or Flemish, for people who often don't speak any of the languages and don't have access to computers.
The result has been an increase in homeless migrants without government support, including food. At the same time, empty streets mean fewer people giving money or food to the homeless, including native Belgians.
Volunteers are struggling to fill the gap, but the national government is discouraging them from going to the field for fear of contagion. The Brussels local government rented two private hotels and transformed them into shelters, but they are already overcrowded.
In addition to distributing food, volunteers like Mr. Moujahid try to explain social distancing and other measures to people who often do not have access to information or face language barriers.
"They are very confused," he said.
As the demand for wills increases, many places have made them easier. Not england
At a ping-pong table in his north London garden, Atalanta Georgopoulos signed his last will and testament, then stepped back a safe distance for a pandemic. His neighbor and the cleaner of his house, then approached, to sign, with their own pens, as witnesses.
The goal was to complete the will without risking life, which in England is more difficult than it seems.
As the coronavirus has made mortality more real for legions of people, the demand for wills has skyrocketed and governments around the world have struggled to simplify their wording. But English traditions have stood still, challenging lawyers who say her health and that of her clients are in jeopardy by rules dating back to 1837, when Queen Victoria's reign began.
The law requires that a will be signed in the physical presence of two witnesses who are not beneficiaries, or who are drunk, and people are finding new ways to comply in a time of social estrangement. They signed through the windows of nursing homes, pinned documents under windshield wipers and dog bowls, and discussed important issues from opposite ends of the entrances.
"Before the coronavirus started, it would have been a classic example of wanting to bury my head in the sand and not face it all," said Georgopoulos, 48, a writer and mother of three children. "But since it started, there has been a more practical need to sort these things out."
American rules are often more flexible, and dozens of states have relaxed them even more since the coronavirus occurred, sometimes allowing people to act as witnesses by video conference.
Lawyers in Scotland, which has its own legal system, have also begun to witness video wills.
But lawyers and witnesses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, where similar rules apply, have to weigh the risk of in-person contact and visits to hospitals and nursing homes.
China rejects growing calls for compensation for the pandemic.
China is pressing against the growing chorus of voices around the world calling for the country to pay compensation for the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
At a regular press conference on Tuesday, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Geng Shuang, accused politicians in the United States of "lying under his breath."
"We advise American politicians to reflect on their own problems and do everything possible to control the epidemic as soon as possible, rather than continue to play tricks to deflect blame," he said.
Mr. Geng's comments came a day after President Trump suggested in a Informational news that the United States would seek "substantial,quot; compensation for Beijing's handling of the coronavirus outbreak.
China is also on the defensive in Australia. China's ambassador to Australia warned Monday that the government's call for an independent international investigation into the origins of the pandemic could lead to a boycott of Chinese consumers of Australian products and services.
"Perhaps ordinary people will say‘ Why should we drink Australian wine? Eating Australian beef? the ambassador, Cheng Jingye, said in a interview published in The Australian Financial Review.
In response, Australian Chancellor Marise Payne, he rejected China's attempt at "economic coercion,quot;.
The war of words continued until late at night.
"Australia is always playing," Hu Xijin, the editor of Global Times, a nationalist tabloid controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, wrote in a social media post. “I feel like it's like gum stuck to the soles of China's shoes. Sometimes you have to find a stone to scrape it off.
Infections are growing among medical workers in Afghanistan, threatening a struggling health system.
Officials across Afghanistan have expressed fear that the coronavirus is already circulating among hospital workers, threatening to overwhelm an extended system and deprive Afghans of what little medical care they have. a time of furious conflict.
Of particular concern are the poorer provinces, where facilities are already burdened with the daily demand for established diseases and the treatment of large numbers of victims of the ongoing conflict with the Taliban.
Afghanistan has at least 1,828 confirmed coronavirus infections, but authorities warn that the number is likely to be much higher, as testing has been extremely limited. The high percentage of positive results in a small number of tests indicates a widespread outbreak.
Many health officials lamented the lack of evidence, fearing that hospital workers might be spreading the virus as they continued to work without knowing if they were infected.
At the main Kunduz regional hospital, which serves all residents of northeast Afghanistan, 70 of the 361 staff members have been quarantined, with 20 doctors and a nurse testing positive. The hospital has yet to treat war-wounded people in Kunduz, a city invaded by the Taliban twice in recent years, as well as in neighboring provinces where heavy fighting continues.
"Of all the wards, we have one to four infected doctors," said Dr. Naeem Mangal, the head of the hospital. "We are all afraid in the hospital because we do not know who is infected and who is not."
Dr. Mangal said that the hospital it had cut in half the number of patients he was accepting, but who simply could not reject those who came to his doors with wounds from the fight. Dr. Mangal said that between 100 and 150 patients arrive daily, about half of them victims of the conflict.
"We are telling people, begging them, unless you really have to, don't come to the hospital," said Dr. Mangal. "The virus is circulating in the hospital."
Unified in closing, India splinters on reopening.
For five weeks the Indians have joined Jealously carry out a national blockade, the largest anywhere and one of the most severe. But as the central government has begun lifting restrictions in areas with few or no known cases of infection, officials now face a new challenge: convincing fearful residents and their leaders to consider a partial reopening.
By many measures, the The national blockade imposed last month by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has helped curb the spread of the coronavirus. India's doubling rate has slowed to around nine days, and infections have remained relatively low for a nation of 1.3 billion, with nearly 30,000 confirmed cases and 900 deaths.
Last Monday, India took a step towards reviving the economy to "mitigate difficulties to the public"Allowing for the resumption of construction, planting work and part of the manufacturing. By Friday, the central government had further eased the restrictions, allowing many stores to reopen in rural areas of the country and outside hot spots. , which largely date back to larger cities like Mumbai and New Delhi.
But unlike the initial blockade, which the Indians broadly endorsed despite the clear costs of closing a country where approximately half the population lives on less than three dollars a day, the lifting of restrictions has divided state leaders. They have some autonomy to set their own coronavirus guidelines, provided they are no less stringent than those imposed by the central government.
Russia extends the blockade until May 11 when Putin warns of "a long and difficult road ahead."
Noting that Russia has now entered the harshest stage of the coronavirus pandemic, President Vladimir V. Putin extended a national blockade on Tuesday until May 11 that he first ordered in March.
Putin said in a conference call from regional governors that Russia had halted the coronavirus outbreak but had not yet reached the peak of infection, meaning it needs to prolong movement restrictions. In a large part of the country.
"We must be very disciplined to stop the wave," he said, assuring the Russians that "the more strictly the rules are observed, the faster quarantine can be relaxed."
The president told regional leaders to decide for themselves what specific blocking restrictions were needed, and emphasized that after May 11 controls could begin to be reduced, but only slowly.
He warned of a "long and difficult road ahead,quot; and said that the country "cannot afford to lose everything we have accomplished in recent weeks."
Russia, which was affected by the virus later than most countries despite its long border with China, still has relatively few cases. It has reported a total of 93,558 confirmed coronavirus infections on Tuesday and just 867 deaths, compared to a death toll of more than 50,000 in the U.S.
China's factories are back. Your consumers are not.
As the coronavirus outbreak declines in China, the country's companies and officials have made great strides to restart its economy. Its factories, paralyzed when the coronavirus outbreak spread across the country in January, are buzzing again, and even air pollution is returning.
But empower consumers It could be the most difficult task. Many lost their jobs or had their wages reduced. Others were rocked by weeks of idleness and home confinement, a time when many had to rely on their savings for food. For a generation of young Chinese people known for their American-style shopping, saving and saving have a sudden new appeal.
China's consumer confidence problem offers potential lessons for the United States and Europe, which are only beginning to plan your recoveries. Even if businesses reopen, the real challenge may be empowering or persuading affected and traumatized consumers to start spending money again.
Several economists have called on China to do more to help consumers. The United States and other countries have unleashed major spending programs that include direct payments to households, but China has largely abstained so far, in part due to debt concerns.
Britain will compensate the families of health workers who die of coronavirus.
The British government has said that families of health workers who die from the coronavirus in England will receive £ 60,000, or about $ 75,000, In compensation.
"Of course, nothing replaces the loss of a loved one," said British Health Minister Matt Hancock, said Monday when he announced the plan, "but we want to do everything we can to support the families who are dealing with this pain."
The program will cover public health workers, including general practitioners, dentists, retirees, and students taking paid jobs, according to a government statement
The news came a day before Britain observed a minute of silence honoring the key workers who died during the pandemic. Government officials, medical workers, firefighters and other front-line personnel stopped their work to participate in the memory, a clear departure from the boisterous applause that erupts across the country on Thursday nights.
"Nos hemos acostumbrado a escuchar un gran rugido el jueves por la noche para los trabajadores clave, pero este silencio respetuoso será un recordatorio conmovedor de los riesgos que corren para mantenernos a salvo,quot;, Donna Kinnair, secretaria general del Royal College of Nursing , dijo en un statement.
Las críticas al plan de compensación fueron rápidas, y muchas en las redes sociales preguntaron por qué el gobierno no estaba dando un aumento a los trabajadores clave mientras estaban vivos y por qué los trabajadores de la salud carecían de equipos de protección personal adecuados.
"¿Por la vida de alguien? ¿Eso es todo lo que vale? " Dominic Kevill wrote en Twitter el lunes.
Aunque el programa se introdujo para los trabajadores en Inglaterra, también se proporcionarán fondos para programas similares en Escocia, Gales e Irlanda del Norte, dijo el gobierno. El Sr. Hancock agregó que otros trabajadores clave también estaban siendo considerados para una compensación similar.
La BBC informó el martes que al menos 114 trabajadores de la salud en Gran Bretaña han muerto por el coronavirus. desde que comenzó el brote.
Miles, incluido un alto funcionario de salud, caen en conflicto con las reglas de cierre de Malasia.
Después de visitar una clínica de salud de Malasia a mediados de abril, Noor Azmi Ghazali, viceministro de salud del país, se detuvo para almorzar en una escuela islámica. Publicó fotos en Facebook de sí mismo sentado en el suelo, compartiendo platos con otros y comiendo con las manos, de acuerdo con la tradición local.
El martes, el Sr. Noor se declaró culpable de contravenir las estrictas medidas de cierre de Malasia, que han resultado en el arresto de alrededor de 15,000 personas, según Human Rights Watch. La corte lo multó con $ 230.
El cierre de Malasia, que comenzó a mediados de marzo y se extendió hasta el 12 de mayo, prohíbe las reuniones públicas y la mayoría de las salidas, aparte de los viajes para comprar alimentos.
Muchos de los aproximadamente 5.800 casos de coronavirus de Malasia se remontan a un reunión religiosa organizada por un movimiento misionero islámico, Tablighi Jamaat, desde el cual el virus se propagó a al menos media docena de naciones.
Los legisladores de la oposición han acusado al gobierno de Malasia de usar el bloqueo como pretexto para reprimir la libertad de expresión, y de permitir que políticos prominentes ignoren el bloqueo, como un funcionario que celebró su cumpleaños con una fiesta.
Los delincuentes menos prominentes han sido encarcelados en prisiones abarrotadas por violar las medidas de bloqueo. Una estudiante universitaria fue sentenciada a una semana en la cárcel por llevarle un pastel casero a su novio.
Los críticos dicen que la Cruz Roja China se vio afectada por funcionarios locales en la lucha contra el virus.
Cuando las donaciones se inundaron para combatir el virus que devastaba la ciudad de Wuhan, el gobernante Partido Comunista de China los dirigió a un grupo en el que podía confiar: la Cruz Roja China.
Con el conocido logotipo rojo y blanco, se parece a cualquier grupo de la Cruz Roja que se apresura a desastres, despliega médicos y recauda fondos en todo el mundo con neutralidad política e independencia.
En Wuhan, los funcionarios de la organización benéfica quedaron rápidamente paralizados por la burocracia, los mandatos en competencia y el caos. Durante días, decenas de millones de dólares en fondos no se utilizaron, mientras que montones de equipo de protección se encontraban en un extenso almacén mientras los trabajadores de salud desesperados luchaban contra el virus sin él.
Cuando los funcionarios distribuyeron la ayuda, enviaron decenas de miles de máscaras a clínicas privadas que no trataban a pacientes con coronavirus. En un envío temprano, priorizaron a los funcionarios locales sobre los trabajadores de la salud. En otra entrega, el equipo era deficiente.
"Solo quería llorar,quot;, dijo Chang Le, médico del Hospital Hankou de Wuhan, en un video que publicó en línea después de que la Cruz Roja entregara miles de máscaras de grado no médico.
Los informes fueron aportados por Richard Pérez-Peña, Karen Zraick, Kenneth Chang, Ceylan Yeginsu, Benjamin Mueller, Keith Bradsher, Elian Peltier, Najim Rahim, Mujib Mashal, Iliana Magra, Raphael Minder, Aurelien Breeden, Constant Méheut, Amy Qin, Megan Specia, Melissa Eddy, Mike Ives, Makiko Inoue, Motoko Rich, Javier C. Hernández, Sui-Lee Wee, Kai Schultz, Sameer Yasir, Hannah Beech, Julfikar Ali Manik, Elaine Yu, Daniel Politi, Shawn Hubler, Jacey Fortin, Mihir Zaveri, Adam Dean, Richard C. Paddock, Muktita Suhartono, Andrew Jacobs, Andrew Higgins, Weiyi Cai, KK Rebecca Lai, Thomas Erdbrink, Christina Anderson y Dera Menra Sijabat.
